Opening Day is always exciting. This year, the arrival of several elite prospects adds even more to the sense of anticipation. Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (No. 1 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list), Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez (No. 3) and Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (No. 4) all made Opening Day rosters and are set to make their Major League debuts when their teams begin play on Thursday and Friday. Since MLB.com began ranking prospects in 2004, this is the first time that three top-five prospects have been primed to debut on Opening Day.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO