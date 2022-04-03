ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lenny Kravitz Rocks Shimmering Mesh Tank & High Heeled Boots At The Grammys

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

The ‘Fly Away’ singer gave off total rockstar vibes with his amazing outfit that showed off some of his tattoos on the Grammys’ red carpet.

Lenny Kravitz is a rockstar, and he knows it! The 57-year-old singer arrived in style for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday April 3. Lenny, who’s set to present during the ceremony, has his muscles on display, while he sported a mesh, silver tanktop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jl0Ga_0eyODMWW00
Lenny looked extra cool, while he arrived at the 2022 Grammys. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The mesh silver top may have shined on the red carpet, but the “Again” singer had plenty more pieces to his outfit that showed off his rocker-fashion sense. He sported a pair of leather pants with huge, matching, high-heeled boots on the red carpet. He also accessorized with a bunch of different necklaces, including some that looked like chains, plus a huge pair of sunglasses.

The mesh tank also gave fans a look at the singer’s many awesome tattoos all over his arms, as he posed for photos with a very calm and cool look on his face. He also had his hair styled in some long dreadlocks that perfectly matched his amazing outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAA3l_0eyODMWW00
The rocker’s hair was in dreadlocks, while he sported a huge pair of sunglasses. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

This isn’t Lenny’s first rodeo! The singer is a nine-time Grammy-nominee, and of those, he’s won four of them, having taken home the Best Male Rock Vocal Performance four years in a row from 1999 to 2002, with his most recent win being for his song “Dig In.”

Besides his sheer top at the award show, Lenny hasn’t been shy about flexing his muscles over the years. He looked absolutely ripped, when he showed off his muscles and abs on the cover of Men’s Health in October 2020. Even though Lenny may not be shy about putting his great looks on display, it has led to his daughter, The Batman actress Zoe Kravitz, occasionally teasing him about it on social media, like when he posted a photo of himself feeding his dogs while shirtless, where she left a joking comment about the picture.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife

169K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

52M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Glows In Neon Green Midi Dress & Glittery Knee-High Boots on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys was a scene in a green yesterday while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The 15-time Grammy Award-winning songstress stopped by the late-night talk show to discuss the moment she learned that she is the number one certified Female R&B artist of the Millennium. Keys told Fallon that her husband, Swizz Beatz, was actually the one to break the news to her. “My husband actually surprised me with it. Somehow he got the news first. I was washing dishes in the kitchen and he comes up over to me with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Footwear News

Halle Berry Revives Her ‘X-Men’ Haircut With See-Through Corset & Hidden Heels at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Halle Berry made a statement at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a daring ensemble—with hair to match. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Bruised” star hit the red carpet in a black velvet suit by Dolce and Gabbana, which featured a blazer with sharp lapels and wide-leg trousers. Creating a slick appearance was a white corset top, which featured a structured bodice with sheer panels and a plunging neckline. Berry’s look was finished with rounded white, green and silver statement earrings. However, one...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Boots#Tattoos
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Rihanna Styled Her Sheer Oscars Afterparty Gown With Platform Sneakers

Rihanna's maternity style has been anything but basic, and that sentiment definitely holds true for the outfit she chose to wear for an Oscars afterparty hosted by Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the Chateau Marmont. The singer and entrepreneur tossed aside any outdated bump-styling rules there may be with a gorgeous sheer gown by Valentino. Her daring look was from Valentino's fall/winter 2022 collection and consisted of a super-sheer top with poofy organza sleeves and a sequin skirt. She wore only a black bandeau as a layering piece, highlighting her growing baby bump from underneath the bodice of the dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton’s Son Sean Douglas: 5 Things To Know About Actors’ Only Kid

Michael Keaton’s son Sean Douglas is a famous songwriter who has written for Madonna, Jason Derulo and more. Here’s everything you need to know about him!. Sean Douglas, 38, is Michael Keaton’s one and only child. While he is renowned for his roles in Beetlejuice, Batman, and Batman Returns, one of his proudest accomplishments is being a father. While accepting his Golden Globe win for Birdman in 2015, he famously gave a super sweet shoutout to his son. “My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful and … did I say kind?” he said at the time. “He also happens to be my son, Sean. I love you with all my heart, buddy.” Here’s everything you need to know about Michael’s pride and joy.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Sparkles on the Oscars Red Carpet in a Crop Top and Sequin Skirt

Zendaya's look for the 2022 Oscars is a strong contender for the award for best dressed. The style icon posed solo on the red carpet in a white silk crop blouse paired with a long, sparkly silver skirt embroidered with sequins. A flowing train that beautifully sashayed as she navigated the cameras added to the regality of the custom Valentino Haute Couture look. She accessorized the midriff-baring ensemble with stacks of Bulgari Serpenti Viper bangles that spiraled around both her arms, in addition to a matching necklace in white-gold and pavé diamonds. Stylist Law Roach's choice of silver jewelry and Zendaya's complementary silver manicure tied the look together. She went minimalist with her hair style, pulling it back so every detail of her sleek, glamorous ensemble could be appreciated.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Heidi Klum On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Live’

The lovely Supermodel, Heidi Klum made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about partnering up with Snoop Dogg to record “Chai Tea with Heidi” and hunting down Rod Stewart before showing Jimmy some dance moves. She looked amazing as usual wearing a sexy lacey look with thigh-high boots! She always loves to play with fashion and I really liked this outfit on her, she looked comfortable, relaxed and flirty! More pics inside and what she was wearing…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Sparkling Cutout Dress on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Hudgens is looking ultra-chic to host the ABC Oscars red carpet today in Los Angeles ahead of the award show. The “High School Musical” alum chose a glamorous black gown covered with hand-embroidered sequins from the Michael Kors Collection spring ’22 line for the exciting occasion. The halter dress featured side cutouts that extended to reveal a glimpse of her back and a carpet-skimming hem that covered her shoes from the front. However, when the 33-year-old actress turned around, a rear slit showed off a pair of shiny silver metallic platform sandals boasting a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Suits Up in Pinstripes, Sinuous Sandals & an Unexpected Cutout Top

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union struts around in a sophisticated look for a fun Instagram post, where in the caption she referenced her Disney film “Cheaper by the Dozen,” of which she’s currently promoting on a press tour ahead of its March 18 release. The “Being Mary Jane” actress wore an oversized suit with an edgy top that showcased her affinity for mixing colors, patterns and textures. Union elevated the ensemble with a pair of brown sandals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Effingham Radio

Lenny Kravitz And Jason Momoa Ride Off Into The Sunset

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa have quite the bromance. On Saturday (March 19th), Kravitz posted a photo of himself with the Aquaman actor on their respective motorcycles. He captioned the post, “Ride or die. Brothers for life.”. Kravitz and Momoa both married The Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet at...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Goes Old Hollywood in Chic Black Gown and Diamonds at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga brought timeless elegance to Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived on the red carpet in a chic black gown by Giorgio Armani Privé. The custom number featured a one-shouldered gown with a column silhouette, as well as a white silk cape that flowed behind her to act as a train. Elevating her look were equally striking accessories: a Schlumberger diamond, morganite, gold and platinum statement necklace from Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book Collection, as well as the brand’s gold, platinum, diamond and purple spinel...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party. The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings. Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Exudes Hollywood Glamour In Slinky Gold Gown at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart made an elegant arrival at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in LA. Stewart is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer.” The award-winning actress graced the red carpet in a slinky gold gown. Stewart exuded Hollywood glamour by coordinating the glittery form-fitting number with soft curls that were swept to the side of her face. To further elevate the moment, the “Charlie’s Angel’s” star added a sultry smoke eye and a rosy pink lip. To ensure that the focus would be on her dress,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WUSA

Zoë Kravitz Calls Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz's Motorcycle Pic 'Adorable'

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa are taking their bond on the road!. On Saturday, the “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” singer posted a photo of him and the Aquaman actor during a motorcycle ride. “Ride or die. Brothers for life,” Kravitz wrote next to the picture that shows Momoa embracing him while they sit on their motorcycles. The love was mutual as the actor chimed in on the comments.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
169K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy