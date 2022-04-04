ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday, April 3rd Evening Weather

KDRV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinds pick up into tonight with rain and...

www.kdrv.com

KDRV

Wednesday, March 16th Evening Weather

Clouds increase tonight with mostly cloudy skies for much of your St. Patrick's Day. We'll see a slight chance for a shower for our region tomorrow. A wetter storm system is expected into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Sunday Evening Forecast March 13th

More northerly winds today as high pressure and very dry conditions continue to dominate our region. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County which will last through early Monday. Winds from the north could gust to as high as 45 mph below passes and canyons. Look for overnight lows to be in the 40's for most areas with a few chilly 30's possible. Sunday looks very nice despite the breezy or gusty northerly winds and where the winds are light or absent, some patchy coastal fog is possible. Highs on Monday will range from the 60's to low and mid 70's for most areas.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTVZ

Sunday, March 20: Evening Snow report

Mt. Hood Meadows reported 4 new inches. Timberline has 8 new inches. Hoodoo reported 2 new snow. Mt. Bachelor has no new inches. Willamette Pass has 2 new inches.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hutch Post

Red Flag Warning Sunday afternoon and evening

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Extreme Grassland Fire Danger is forecast with winds south from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Relative Humidity could...
WICHITA, KS
WSMV

Sunday evening news update from News4

In a world of emails and Twitter and Facebook, a long-time Tennessean reporter wondered what his life would be if he just started writing famous people letters. Then he’d wait by his mailbox for a response. |. Family and friends of Heather Probst came together to remember her life...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

