Sunday, April 3rd Evening Weather

More northerly winds today as high pressure and very dry conditions continue to dominate our region. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County which will last through early Monday. Winds from the north could gust to as high as 45 mph below passes and canyons. Look for overnight lows to be in the 40's for most areas with a few chilly 30's possible. Sunday looks very nice despite the breezy or gusty northerly winds and where the winds are light or absent, some patchy coastal fog is possible. Highs on Monday will range from the 60's to low and mid 70's for most areas.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO