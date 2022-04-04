Amber Alert Issued for 2 Wyoming Children

One person has died as a wave of powerful storms roll across the southern US, leaving eight million people under tornado watches. A person was killed in unknown circumstances in eastern Texas in the early hours of Tuesday amid hail storms and high winds which downed trees on top of several homes and took out power lines.Tornado warnings were issued in swift succession from the National Weather Service throughout the day, across a number of states from southern Mississippi to the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. More than eight million people were placed under warnings including in the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO