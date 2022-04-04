ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share A Steamy Kiss On Grammys Red Carpet: Photos

By Chris Rogers
 2 days ago

The 2022 Grammy Awards will be a night to remember — especially because Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed on some sexy PDA on the red carpet.

An awards show wouldn’t be complete without a Kardashian, right? Well, fortunately for you, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, attended the 2022 Grammy Awards with her fiance, Travis Barker, and their PDA on the red carpet was a true highlight of the night.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share a kiss on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Kourtney, who wore a sexy black cutout jumpsuit by ET OCHS and sunglasses, snuggled up to her husband-to-be, who wore a sleeveless jacket under a longer pink jacket, on the red carpet before they stopped for the photographers and shared a super steamy kiss. As per usual, they also touched tongues and devoured all the attention they were getting. Sadly, no other Kardashians were in attendance, but Kourtney and Travis excite their fans enough to make up for the other Kardashians’ absences.

Anyway, this new sighting comes just one week after Kourtney and Travis attended the 94th annual Academy Awards together on March 27. At that event, Kourtney rocked a vintage strapless black, fitted dress by the late Thierry Mugler that hugged her frame perfectly and she accessorized with a pair of strappy Aquazzura black heels and dangling earring by Lorraine Schwartz.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Since pairing up with Travis, Kourtney has been embracing a more edgy look and the outfit she wore to the Grammy Awards further proves that. We also must note that Kourtney’s never engaged in as much PDA as she has with Travis — she never kissed ex Scott Disick like this on red carpets — so Kourtney’s definitely become a whole new woman alongside Travis, and we’re here for it.

