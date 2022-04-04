Saweetie Channels Modern Marilyn Monroe In Hot Pink Two-Piece Gown At The Grammys

Saweetie is popping off in hot pink at the Grammys, sporting a gorgeous custom Valentino look that is the perfect wink to ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.’

Hot pink is a girl’s best friend! Saweetie put her best Marilyn Monroe-esque foot forward on Sunday at the Grammys, wearing a custom, fuchsia-colored two-piece Valentino look that was every bit the classic Hollywood star. The “Tap In” rapper paired the hot pink bra top and ball gown-like skirt with matching color opera length gloves and a gorgeous diamond choker and diamond stud earrings.

Saweetie stuns on the Grammys carpet ( Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

Speaking with Laverne Cox on the red carpet, the California native noted the “story” of her outfit was about representing her “crown chakra,” and she definitely looked like royalty! “That’s what they tell me!” the star laughed with the red carpet host, also tearing up a bit when Laverne noted her accomplishments of getting to the Grammys.

“I didn’t know that it would happen this quick,” Saweetie stated, also sharing her excitement for the upcoming show, discussing fellow nominee Doja Cat, with whom she collaborated on “Best Friend,” or one of the biggest songs of last year. “She’s amazing, she looks good, she raps bomb, and I just love her!” Saweetie gushed.

Saweetie strikes a pose on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys ( Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

Saweetie is known to make a statement with her outfits! That’s exactly what she did at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27, as well, wearing a black gown with an insanely plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her hips. The bodice of the dress featured very thin pieces of fabric that barely covered her chest and put ample cleavage on full display. Meanwhile, the sides were completely cut out, showing off her tiny waist.

The dress proved to be even sexier with a massive, hip-high slit on the skirt that showed off her toned leg, which was accentuated with a pair of black strappy platform heels. She accessorized with dazzling diamond rings, earrings, and a large cuff bracelet. This was Saweetie’s second sexy look of the night, and earlier she attended Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles. For the event, she wore a tight black dress with the entire bodice cutout.