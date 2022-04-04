Special Weather Statement issued for Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Webb CORRECTED FIRE WEATHER WATCH END TIME Critical Fire Danger Conditions Today for the Coastal Bend, Coastal Plains, and Islands Critical Fire Danger Conditions Remain Possible Today for the Brush Country and Rio Grande Plains .The combination of extremely low relative humidity values of 10 to 25 percent and sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH with frequent gusts around 25 MPH will result in a Critical Fire Danger beginning at 10 AM this morning through 7 PM tonight for the Coastal Bend, Islands, and portions of the Coastal Plains. Critical fire danger conditions remain possible for the Brush Country and Rio Grande Plains, however winds will be lighter than near the coast. These conditions could change and future monitoring is advised as afternoon relative humidity values will be extremely low, in the single digits out west. Any fires that develop, will spread rapidly and lead to extreme fire behavior. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MODERATE WINDS AND EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE BRUSH COUNTRY AND THE RIO GRANDE PLAINS * AFFECTED AREA...La Salle...McMullen...Live Oak...Webb Duval...Jim Wells. * TIMING...Until 7 PM CDT tonight * WIND...Northeast 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts to 25 mph * HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

DUVAL COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO