El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m. Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m. Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m. Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m. Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — His picture is still on the wall of champions in the press building at Augusta National, sandwiched between Trevor Immelman and Phil Mickelson. His chair at the champion’s dinner Tuesday night was empty, though, and if there was an invite to play the Masters this year, no one saw it.
The state of emergency has also ended for the Golf. The one with a capital g is played every year in April at the Augusta National (Georgia) and in July on a rotating course for the British Open. Ascanio Pacelli is leaving for Georgia where he will once again experience "the best five days of his life"
