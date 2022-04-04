ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Hills, CA

Jennifer Kupcho wins The Chevron Championship in the final edition of the major championship at Mission Hills

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho wins The...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m. Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m. Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m. Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m. Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m. El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m. Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m. Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
BASEBALL
Tennis World Usa

Ascanio Pacelli: "Tiger Woods is a monster"

The state of emergency has also ended for the Golf. The one with a capital g is played every year in April at the Augusta National (Georgia) and in July on a rotating course for the British Open. Ascanio Pacelli is leaving for Georgia where he will once again experience "the best five days of his life"
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy