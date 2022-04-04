Silk Sonic kicks off Grammys in Vegas, win song of the year

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while 'good 4 u' was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.
Watch: American Song Contest: Meet All 56 Performers!. Get ready to go to bat for your hometown because American Song Contest is finally here!. Hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, the singing competition—which features a representative from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation's capital—is an eight-week, winner-take-all battle for musical supremacy. Contestants perform original songs for an esteemed 56-person jury—one representing each state/territory—and for viewers at home.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Sharing her thoughts. Shanna Moakler reacted to the news that her ex-husband, Travis Barker, exchanged vows with Kourtney Kardashian. The Box Car Racer founder, 46, and the Kardashians star, 42, had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, hours after they attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (It is not clear whether […]
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Drum Days is the largest percussion event in Kansas and this year Washburn got to host the the annual event at their Garvey Fine Arts Center. Classes and showcase concerts spanned throughout the day and a special evening concert featured grammy-nominated artists, Sandbox Percussion.
Staying quiet. Chris Rock told an excited crowd that he wouldn't be speaking out about getting slapped by Will Smith just yet. The comic, 57, made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Tuesday, April 5, and the audience gave him a warm welcome. “He literally only addressed it as […]
Click here to read the full article. In another world, within the abyss of the Atlantic Ocean, is Drexciya, a civilization that would rival the lost city of Atlantis. It’s populated by peaceful amphibian people, the descendants of pregnant African women thrown overboard from slave ships to drown during the Middle Passage. Rather than succumb to death, the women were adopted by the water and their babies were born swimming.
Drexciya was introduced in 1992 by the Detroit Afrofuturist techno duo of the same name. (Its members, James Stinson and Gerald Donald, were enigmas in the electronic scene.) In the two...
Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
