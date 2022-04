Before they went to bed Saturday night, Siouxlanders set their clocks one hour ahead, as most of the U.S. moved to Daylight Saving Time. If some Iowa lawmakers get their way, the time-honored practice of "springing ahead" in March and "falling back" in November would be discontinued in the Hawkeye state. The House voted 82-13 last week to pass a bill that calls for Iowa to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time as soon as Congress allows states to make the switch.

IOWA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO