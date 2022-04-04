Days after tragedy, Foo Fighters sweep Rock categories at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Just over a week after the tragic loss of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins , the Foo Fighters have a little something to celebrate and honor the late heartbeat of their band by sweeping all three Rock categories at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards.

The Foos were awarded trophies for Best Rock Performance (“Making A Fire”), Best Rock Song (Waiting On A War) and Best Rock Album ( Medicine At Midnight ) ahead of the 2022 Awards ceremony.

The band was understandably not on site at this year’s ceremony to accept their awards as they grieve, but the wins come with extra special meaning after the loss of their band brother.

The group announced the " tragic and untimely loss " of longtime friend and drummer, Taylor Hawkins, via Twitter on March 25. The news devastated family, friends, fellow artists and fans alike and they all turned to the power of social media to share tributes, memories and condolences in honor of Hawkins. See them here .

