ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACM7m_0eyOB6hP00

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues.

FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.

The spate of cancellations arrived as air travel is rebounding from the pandemic, with strong demand for spring-break flights. People on social media complained about waiting on hold or in lines for hours to get their canceled flights rescheduled and being stranded for days.

California mass shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento

“Severe weather in the Southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry,” a JetBlue spokesperson said in an email. “Today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position.”

Southwest Airlines also cited “weather and airspace congestion” Saturday in Florida, as well as a “technology issue.” It canceled about 1,000 flights over the weekend but said that as of 1 p.m. Eastern, it had no more cancellations on Sunday.

American said Florida weather Saturday affected its operations, and it was recovering today.

Alaska Airlines seemed to be dealing with a separate issue. The airline said Sunday that weekend flight cancellations that began Friday have affected more than 37,000 customers and, further cancellations were possible. The airline declined to say why it canceled flights, but referred in its statement to contract negotiations with its pilots. Off-duty pilots picketed in several U.S. cities Friday over stalled negotiations. They have been without a new contract for three years.

“Alaska Airlines failed to properly plan for increased travel demand and take the steps necessary to ensure it attracted and retained pilots,” the pilots union said in a Friday press release

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

NC Sen. Tillis joins Republicans supporting Cawthorn rival

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis endorsed a state legislator Thursday over U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn in their upcoming Republican primary, saying the first-term congressman has “fallen well short” of expectations. Tillis’ backing of state Sen. Chuck Edwards adds another consequential voice in North...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Industry
Orlando Sentinel

Flight cancellations continue at Orlando International after weekend of huge delays

Thousands of passengers this weekend had their flights canceled or delayed at Orlando International Airport leaving some without a way back home. A total of 204 flights were canceled between Saturday and Sunday due to a combination of severe weather that ran through the Sunshine State on Saturday, personnel shortages and a high demand of customers, according MCO spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell. ...
ORLANDO, FL
charlottenews.net

US airlines cutting back on flights due to surging prices

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the surging cost of fuel caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. airlines have begun to reduce the number of flights offered to customers. Citing a sharp rise in fuel costs, Alaska Air said it will reduce its offerings by as much as 5 percent in the first half of 2022, while Allegiant Airlines will cut flights by 5 to 10 percent in the second quarter, its chief financial officer said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Frontier Airlines#U S Airlines#Flightaware#Southwest Airlines
News Channel 25

Report: Major US airlines cutting back on flights this spring, summer

WACO, Texas — Major airlines, including Fort Worth-based American, are cutting flights for the spring and summer. The culprit... new rising gas prices. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines says it's cutting its own flights by about 325-per day, lasting from April 3 till June 4. The Houston Chronicle also reports that...
FORT WORTH, TX
WNCT

Richlands man accused of burning his own car to collect on insurance claim

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Kenneth Lawson Reynolds, 41, of 315 Scranton Court, Richlands. Reynolds was charged with unlawful burning of personal property, insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies. Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Reynolds […]
RICHLANDS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WNCT

Report: Inmates twice as likely to die by homicide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man convicted of killing a toddler died at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor, North Carolina, after being assaulted by other inmates. The Department of Public Safety said Semajs Short was serving a 31-year sentence and was scheduled to be released in May 2042. After...
WINDSOR, NC
WNCT

Greene sues to stop challenge to her reelection eligibility

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a lawsuit Friday challenging a state law that a group of voters is using to challenge her eligibility to run for reelection. The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleges that Greene, a Republican, helped...
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Wild horse in NC to be domesticated after tourists took it

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A newborn wild horse will be raised as a domesticated animal after well-meaning tourists took it with them as they left a North Carolina barrier island, officials at a national park said. The foal followed a group of visitors on Shackleford Banks for two hours on March 26 with no […]
ANIMALS
WNCT

Crews work to contain wildfire near Smoky Mountains

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Firefighters from across Tennessee continued working Thursday morning to contain a wildfire near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that spread overnight despite rain from storms that passed through the area, officials said. The blaze, which began as a brush fire Wednesday morning in...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WNCT

Gov. Cooper congratulates Longleaf Commitment recipients at PCC

N.C. Governor, Roy Cooper, visited Pitt Community College on Thursday. He talked with PCC students who are recipients of the NC Longleaf Commitment grant. Gov. Cooper congratulates Longleaf Commitment recipients …. Passenger rail system could be coming to Pitt County. Hope Recovery Homes adding new men’s home in Craven …...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy