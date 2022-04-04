J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer exude style on the 2022 Grammy red carpet
J Balvin made a fashionable appearance on the red carpet of the 64th edition of the Grammys. The Colombian turned heads in an all black look with what looked like Karol G inspired hair. By his side was his partner Valentina Ferrer who looked stunning.
Balvin wore a satin suit with a long jacket that passed his knees. The singer is accessorized with a padlock necklace, several rings on his hands, and bold earrings. The couple made sure to show off the back of his head, which had a giant red heart and two Xs in it.
Balvn had an incredible performance after hitting the red carpet and is one of the many performers tonight like, Olivia Rodrigo , BTS , Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Silk Sonic , Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga.
Valentina’s look
Valentina looked gorgeous in a Givenchy dress that showed off her curves with fun fringes. The halter neckline and floor length gown had a unique design that looked rockstar glam.
With her high ponytail hairstyle, Valentina’s face was free, where we could see a makeup in copper tones that went perfectly with her dress.
