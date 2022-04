After a two-year hiatus, Holy Toledo Polka Days are returning to downtown Toledo, and organizer Joe Zalewski is expecting more than 2,500 people to attend. “Not having the event for a couple years due to the pandemic, I think there’s some pent-up demand, we’re excited about just having the opportunity to showcase downtown Toledo and get the event back on the map,” Zalewski said. “I’m very excited to be able to open the doors and welcome people in for our annual music festival.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO