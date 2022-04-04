Pismo Beach opens Bello Street Bridge

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Pismo Beach city officials announced the opening of Bello Street Bridge on Sunday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a car parade.

Pismo Beach Mayor Ed Waage was also in attendance for the event.

City officials said that the old Bello Street Bridge over Pismo Creek was closed to traffic in 1983 and was considered structurally deficient due to its advancing state of deterioration.

Pismo Beach successfully obtained a 100% Federal Highway Bridge Program grant to replace the existing bridge and restore what city officials said is a viable crossing of the Pismo Creek.

In addition, the city said the new bridge would also improve public safety and traffic circulation.

Construction for the new bridge began in June 2020, but it was later paused in October due to permit requirements with the California State Water Resources Control Board, according to the city.

Construction resumed on June 15, 2021, and the bridge finally reopened on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The city said that the total project cost was $8,000,000.

