ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

UPDATE: AMBER Alert cancelled; children located safe in Texas

By Greg Hirst
oilcity.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — An AMBER alert has been issued Sunday evening for 4-year-old Aspen Marie Roth and 2-year-old female Serenity Ann Naslund. Around 6:50...

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota found safe, Amber Alert canceled

POPE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - The Amber Alert for a missing toddler in Minnesota has been canceled. Authorities reported 2-year-old Robert Ramirez has been found safe and a suspect is in custody. No further details were provided. The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early Thursday morning about the...
POPE COUNTY, MN
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, WY
Local
Texas Government
City
Casper, WY
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Government
City
Grand Prairie, TX
AccuWeather

At least 30 million at daily risk for severe storms in southern US

Multiple rounds of severe weather that will carry the risk of tornadoes are in the forecast for the storm-weary southern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. As the threat of severe weather shifts eastward along the interstate 10 and 20 corridors, at least 30 million people will be at risk on a daily basis through Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

8 states under tornado watch in South, Midwest

Severe weather on Wednesday has prompted tornado watches for parts of eight states, including some areas still cleaning up damage from a swarm of twisters that hit last week. Portions of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, east Texas and southeast Oklahoma have been under a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service since early Wednesday morning. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS issued additional tornado watches for Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHOU

AMBER Alert canceled after missing Texas girls found, officials say

PAMPA, Texas — Authorities canceled an AMBER Alert after two young children who were reported missing in the Texas Panhandle were found early Monday, officials said. The children, ages 7 and 2, were last seen 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Pampa, a small town northeast of Amarillo, according to an AMBER Alert issued about 3 a.m. Monday.
PAMPA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
The Independent

One killed in Texas after brutal storms as 8 million under tornado watch

One person has died as a wave of powerful storms roll across the southern US, leaving eight million people under tornado watches. A person was killed in unknown circumstances in eastern Texas in the early hours of Tuesday amid hail storms and high winds which downed trees on top of several homes and took out power lines.Tornado warnings were issued in swift succession from the National Weather Service throughout the day, across a number of states from southern Mississippi to the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. More than eight million people were placed under warnings including in the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyoming Highway Patrol#Brown Hair
AccuWeather

Howling winds keep fire risk high across Rockies, Plains

Potentially dangerous and damaging winds will continue to howl across much of the Central states through Thursday. Not only will the powerful gusts threaten to knock over vehicles, trigger power outages and cause significant property damage, but the effect of the winds will also exacerbate ongoing drought and elevate the risk of wildfires, AccuWeather forecasters say.
COLORADO STATE
CBS DFW

Shooting off I-35 in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has died after he was shot on an I-35 access road in Fort Worth.Fort Worth Police said that at about 6:53 p.m. on April 6, 2022, Central Division officers were dispatched to the intersection of the northbound service road of I-35, the South Freeway, and East Morphy in reference to a shooting.When they arrived, officers found a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded, and the victim was taken to JPS Hospital for treatment.Ultimately, the victim did not survive his injuries. Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.Officials have not said if there was a motive or what circumstances led to the shooting. No suspects have been named publicly at this time.CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth Police for comment.This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy