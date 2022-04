Six candidates, including three incumbents and two former council members, are running for three places on the Cedar Park City Council in the May 7 election. Mel Kirkland, 58, a landscape consulting company owner, is running for his third term in Place 2 against Collin Klein, a 30-year-old contractor. Eric Boyce, a 55-year-old investment company...

