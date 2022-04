NEW ORLEANS — Confetti falling in his hair, an extended hug with his recently widowed mother on the floor, a throng of media taking in every word he'll give them. Here's Bill Self, once more on top of the sport. Put everything that goes into coaching college basketball into consideration, and it's plain to see that Self is arguably the best out there. Monday proved it. You could also ask just about anyone in the college coaching profession; Self's name is always included when listing those at the top of a best-coaches list. He often occupies slot No. 1.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO