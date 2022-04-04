ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She Slays! Megan Thee Stallion Hits the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet in an Animal Print Dress

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion came to slay the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday, stepping out in an animal print dress with a bejeweled neckline and a slit that revealed another animal print along the lining. She accessorized with statement earrings, major bracelets, strappy black sandals and...

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
Urban Islandz

Tory Lanez Drops Pardi & Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Referencing Offset & Cardi B

Tory Lanez fired shots at Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion in a new diss track. Just when most people thought 2022 was going to be a peaceful year devoid of unnecessary drama, Tory Lanez decided to flip the script and rehash his beef with Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine as he made a diss track dubbed “Cap”. It was loaded with insults about Pardi and some shade seemingly directed toward the “WAP” rapper.
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
POPSUGAR

Jodie Turner-Smith Makes Waves in a Gucci Dress Fit For Poseidon

There's a new ruler of the sea in town, and the waves followed her straight to the red carpet. Jodie Turner-Smith attended the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday in a Gucci dress made of teal silk satin that ruffled against the red carpet like waves crashing on the beach. Beautifully tailored, the asymmetrical gown featured a puff sleeve to the right and an oversize ruffle detail across Turner-Smith's left shoulder. Like water trickling down a fountain, the expertly placed ruffles led our eyes all the way around the backless gown to the satin train flowing behind her.
The Independent

Cardi B fans defend rapper after she shares photo of six-month-old son’s eye in response to requests to see baby

Cardi B’s fans have come to her defence after she responded to requests to show her infant son’s face by sharing a close-up photo of the baby’s eye.On Tuesday, the rapper, 29, who welcomed her second child, a son, with Offset in September 2021, shared an update about the six month old on Twitter, where she wrote: “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day.”The tweet prompted numerous requests from Cardi’s followers to share a photo of the baby, which she has not yet done.“Our baby cousin got teeth coming...
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Cheeky ‘Baby Daddy’ Shirt On Lunch Date With A$AP Rocky: Photo

Rihanna made an adorably cheeky reference to her beau A$AP Rocky on Friday with a ‘baby daddy’ shirt as she showed off her ever-growing baby bump. That’s just my baby daddy! Rihanna made a sweet reference to her man, A$AP Rocky, while out on a date Friday, wearing a shirt showing Mickey and Minnie Mouse with the writing, “Who dat is? That’s jus my baby daddy.” The slogan, a direct reference to the 1997 hit “My Baby Daddy” by B-Rock and the Bizz, was splashed across the tee and was perfectly accessorized with RiRi’s oversized dollar sign gold necklace. The mom-to-be’s growing bump was seen under her cheeky shirt, and she paired the look with baggy jeans and sneakers with a beige, gray, and red colorway, also wearing an AWGE white-and-green trucker hat — as did A$AP.
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
