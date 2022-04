SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — Joel Bartlett, the former longtime meteorologist at KPIX and KGO-TV for more than three decades, died late Thursday evening at his ranch in Sonoma County. He was 81. At the time he died, Bartlett was surrounded by family and friends and all of the animals he loved. In an interview with the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences prior to his induction into the Silver Circle, Bartlett related a weather story that changed the course of his life. He was 33, living in Marin County and into his sixth year as...

