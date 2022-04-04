Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With Will Smith Slap Joke: ‘Keeping People’s Names Out of Our Mouths’
By Zack Sharf
Stamford Advocate
3 days ago
Trevor Noah opened the 64th Annual Grammy Awards by alluding to Will Smith’s controversial slap of Chris Rock during last Sunday’s Oscars. The Grammys took place just one week after the Academy Awards, where Smith took to the stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Kanye West won’t be performing at the GRAMMYs despite being nominated five times. Reported reasons include his social media antics, some of which target the show’s host and comedian Trevor Noah. Hearing about the cancellation, Noah hit Twitter and delivered a statement: “I said counsel Kanye not cancel...
The Recording Academy pulled Kanye West’s performance from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, citing his “disturbing online behavior.”. On Sunday (March 20), Grammy host Trevor Noah — one of many Kanye targeted on Instagram last week — responded to the Academy’s decision, tweeting, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”
"It is kind of crazy to think that this one incident could wipe away so many decades of goodwill. But it was so public, it was so outside of the box. One agent we talked to called it a 'stunning act of narcissism'. The movie star brand for Will Smith is badly tarnished." - The Wrap's Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman to the BBC
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
LOS ANGELES — The Grammy Awards is a festive vibe celebrating music’s best, but host Trevor Noah says the show may touch on some serious topics such as the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
“I think the show is going to find the right place and the right space to do something,” said the Emmy winner, who will host the April 3 show in Las Vegas. He believes some music artists will express their thoughts on Ukraine along with other meaningful topics that are “close to their hearts.”
“It’s one of those interesting balances in life we try to achieve, which is acknowledging...
Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award.
Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris.
Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
“It’s one of those interesting balances in life we try to achieve, which is acknowledging what’s happening in the world whilst allowing yourself the grace to celebrate some of the moments that are also going on,” Noah said of hosting amid the war in Ukraine. But he added: “I think it’s also important for us to be able to take a break from everything. That’s the ultimate quandary we face. Is it important to highlight issues around the world? Definitely. It’s also important to celebrate things that are happening in the world.”
