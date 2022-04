NEW ORLEANS (KWCH) -Leaving the court Monday night inside the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans after his second career national championship win, Kansas Head Coach Bill Self immediately asked where his family was. It’s no secret Self’s life off the court had intertwined with his life on it this season, but he never let that get in the way. After Monday night’s historic win, he had a moment to reflect on this run and those who’ve been on it.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO