J Balvin Brought the Red-Hot Heat With Maria Becerra at the Grammys

ScHoolboy Q’s sunny disposition on “Soccer Dad,” his latest single, will still straighten your back. When he describes himself as a “groovy ass, no face killer that love to smile,” “killer” is as palpable as “love to smile” is heartwarming. A rare solo release after roughly two and a half years of one-off collaborations, the loosie finds the TDE rapper proud and reflective of the life he’s made for himself. He meditates on the influence of his crew, emphasizes the strife he’s persevered through, and celebrates his comfortable view from the soccer field stands as a father. It’s nice to hear someone who can so vividly describe plight — someone who’s admitted to deep sadness, whose music thrives in darkness — rap with an air of optimism. “Tears on my collar, I’m perfect, it turned a new leaf,” he says near the end of the lengthy second verse that he barrels through with conviction. “Black nigga, bomb ass babies, I took a new leap/Slaughtered every goal that I put out and got a new reach.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 HOURS AGO