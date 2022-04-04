ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

J Balvin Brought the Red-Hot Heat With Maria Becerra at the Grammys

By Julyssa Lopez
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ Balvin performed “Qué Más Pues?” with Maria Becerra and “In Da Getto” at the 2022 Grammys — and we’re sweating. Bathed in red light, Balvin’s busted out “Qué Más Pues?” with Becerra — flirting it up during the song’s chorus. Balvin then joined a trove of...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stamford Advocate

Ed Sheeran, J Balvin Hit Studio and Party in Mansion for Surprise Collaborations

Here’s an unlikely pairing with an even more unlikely origin story: Sometime last year, J Balvin and Ed Sheeran were working out at a gym in New York when they suddenly crossed paths. “It was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognised his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi,” Sheeran remembered in a recent tweet. “We chatted so long we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea. Then just went to being mates who chatted non stop.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Becky G
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Skrillex
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards
Billboard

‘Entre Nosotros’ by Tiago PZK, LIT Killah, Nicki Nicole & Maria Becerra’s Returns to Lead Billboard Argentina Hot 100 Chart

“Entre Nosotros” adds a 16th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart as it return to lead the March 12-dated ranking. The song by Tiago PZK, LIT Killah, Nicki Nicole and Maria Becerra extends its mark for the second-longest reign since the chart’s inception in 2018. It stands just behind Karol G and Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa’s” all-time record of 25 weeks at the lead.
MUSIC
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents J Balvin, Ed Sheeran and More New Music Musts

Watch: Ed Sheeran Makes His Return to Music With "Afterglow" New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Food Beast

Miller Lite Reveals Limited Edition J Balvin-Inspired Pints

J Balvin is once again lighting things up via his partnership with Miller Lite. The Colombian hitmaker gave the beer brand’s packaging a neon makeover. Fans can now buy the new limited-edition Miller Lite aluminum pints available nationwide featuring Balvin's signature lightning bolt, bright electric hues, and whimsical sketches. They can also win a chance to hang with the artist himself.
DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Palace Brought the LA Heat in Latest Mercedes-AMG Collaboration

The LA heat was cranked a few degrees higher this past Wednesday, as Palace unveiled one of four art cars and their latest clothing collaboration with Mercedes-AMG. Housed at the streetwear giant’s West Hollywood shop, guests were invited to food, drinks and the latest sport-inspired capsule. For those who...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Page Six

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny says Oscars slap ‘eats’ at him: ‘You just belittled him’

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award. Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris. Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
CELEBRITIES
Stamford Advocate

Hear a Pensive ScHoolboy Q Live the ‘Soccer Dad’ Life He Deserves

ScHoolboy Q’s sunny disposition on “Soccer Dad,” his latest single, will still straighten your back. When he describes himself as a “groovy ass, no face killer that love to smile,” “killer” is as palpable as “love to smile” is heartwarming. A rare solo release after roughly two and a half years of one-off collaborations, the loosie finds the TDE rapper proud and reflective of the life he’s made for himself. He meditates on the influence of his crew, emphasizes the strife he’s persevered through, and celebrates his comfortable view from the soccer field stands as a father. It’s nice to hear someone who can so vividly describe plight — someone who’s admitted to deep sadness, whose music thrives in darkness — rap with an air of optimism. “Tears on my collar, I’m perfect, it turned a new leaf,” he says near the end of the lengthy second verse that he barrels through with conviction. “Black nigga, bomb ass babies, I took a new leap/Slaughtered every goal that I put out and got a new reach.”
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Speaks out After Skipping 'Tell All' Episode

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were surprised to see a cast member missing from Sunday's Season 5 tell-all. Caleb Greenwood, whose relationship with Alina Kozhevnikova was featured in the season, was nowhere to be found. Greenwood, 28, wished his fellow 90 Day Fiance stars well and said next week's episode would include an update on his relationship.
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

‘Hunger Games’ and ‘Sucker Punch’ Star Jena Malone Chased Down Dog Abuser in L.A.

“The Hunger Games” and “Sucker Punch” star Jena Malone confirmed on Twitter that she was involved in chasing down an alleged dog abuser in Los Angeles on April 5. The news was first reported by NBC Los Angeles. The actor saw a man “kicking repeatedly a small dog” and “yanking him up in the air and absolutely choking the dog.” Malone said she yelled at the man to stop choking the dog but he did not.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stamford Advocate

Vance Joy Plays Matchmaker in Video for New Single ‘Clarity’

Vance Joy has shared a new single, “Clarity,” along with a quirky music video directed by Agueda Sfer. The song was written with Joel Little — who has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift and Lorde — and will appear on the singer-songwriter’s third album, In Our Own Sweet Time, out June 10.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy