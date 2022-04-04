Portland Flea + Food starts up for 2022

Moscow is founder of AdoptOneBlock. He lives in Portland. “You could dump 10 large bags of garbage in Pioneer Square tonight and drive off without fear of being caught or penalized,” I tell friends. Overly dramatic? I don’t think so. According to Metro government’s RID Patrol, which removes dumped trash, crews cleaned up 2,338 sites in 2021. Of those, only one citation was issued for just $154. As a native Portlander and founder of “AdoptOneBlock” a nonprofit whose mission is trash and litter removal, I have a unique perspective on our city’s growing public trash problem. What was once my beautiful hometown is sadly now “dump town”.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 21 DAYS AGO