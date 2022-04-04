ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Flea + Food starts up for 2022

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Sunday marks the start of the 2022 season for the Portland Flea + Food market to...

katu.com

Comments / 3

Related
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Flea market at Roosevelt Mall

The Roosevelt Mall Flea Market will run outdoors in the parking lot at 2445 Cottman Ave., every Sunday from April through November, including Easter Sunday. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 150 vendors will be on hand featuring new and used items, household goods, electronics...
ROOSEVELT, NJ
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: April 1-3

The 58th Portland Auto Swap Meet is at the Portland Expo Center and Portland International Raceway. Shop through 3,500 vendor stalls for truly unique items. Sunday -- $5.00 (Ladies are FREE) All days - (Children under 12 are FREE) The Trillium Festival returns after a two-year hiatus. It's 10am to...
PORTLAND, OR
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
The Oregonian

Opinion: Volunteers alone can’t clean up Portland’s trash

Moscow is founder of AdoptOneBlock. He lives in Portland. “You could dump 10 large bags of garbage in Pioneer Square tonight and drive off without fear of being caught or penalized,” I tell friends. Overly dramatic? I don’t think so. According to Metro government’s RID Patrol, which removes dumped trash, crews cleaned up 2,338 sites in 2021. Of those, only one citation was issued for just $154. As a native Portlander and founder of “AdoptOneBlock” a nonprofit whose mission is trash and litter removal, I have a unique perspective on our city’s growing public trash problem. What was once my beautiful hometown is sadly now “dump town”.
PORTLAND, OR
News 12

Morristown woman starts vegan food subscription box service

News 12 is highlighting women-owned businesses in New Jersey during Women’s History Month. One such business is Feasty Vegan in Morristown. Owner Kendra Arnold makes vegan food subscription boxes that are full of tasty treats. One such box focuses on putting more pep in one’s step with coffee-infused vegan...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea#Food And Drink#Shopping#Rose City#Food Drink#The Portland Flea Food
Dallas Observer

Our First Sip of Fresh-Pressed Sugarcane at Sugababy Canes in Rockwall

Sweet drinks made from pure sugarcane are rising in popularity across the country. Cultures in sugarcane-growing countries such as Mexico, Brazil, India, Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines and Vietnam, among others, have been drinking this refreshing and healthy beverage for years. Drinks made with pure sugarcane are sold across a number...
ROCKWALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
InsideHook

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This April

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. This month: A former best whisky of the world winner gets a follow-up, Basil Hayden introduces smoke and Compass Box just made a whisky that evokes old books. Ardbeg Fermutation. Most Ardbeg is only fermented for 72 hours. But this...
DRINKS
Henry County Daily Herald

What is a stout?

Beer is beer, right? Not quite. There are many different types of beer, and each beer lover has his or her favorite style when visiting a craft brewery, bar or nearby beer retailer. Stout is one type of beer that has an extensive following, and is frequently consumed on St....
DRINKS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chef cooks up Soul Food Detroit-style

A former Metro Detroiter is bringing the flavors of his childhood to a new cookbook that features soul food recipes “Detroit-Style.” Chef, author and food blogger Scotty Scott is behind the cookbook titled “Fix Me a Plate.”. Scotty Scott talked with “Live In The D” host Tati...
DETROIT, MI
Bay Area Entertainer

Spring Pond Start Up and Cleaning

12 StepsOnce the snow has disappeared, the ice melted in your pond, and the temperatures have been consistently above 40°F for a week or more, it’s time to open up your pond and garden pond water features for the spring. Below are 12 steps to lead you through the clean-up process.
LIFESTYLE
KATU.com

Fire at Joe's Crab Shack building in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Firefighters put out a fire early Monday morning at the Joe’s Crab Shack building on the Vancouver waterfront. The fire was reported at about 5:40 a.m. and Vancouver Fire Dept. crews arrived about five minutes later to find the outside of the building on fire, with flames spreading inside.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy