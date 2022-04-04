ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Man arrested after choking girlfriend, soaking her in alcohol, and trying to set her on fire

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQvw0_0eyO5MCN00

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Cannelton man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

In the morning hours of April 3, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a possible Mental Hygiene in Cannelton. Upon arrival, the caller informed the deputies that his son was having a “mental breakdown” and may have injured his girlfriend. Deputies could not locate a female victim, and the male suspect was being uncooperative.

Officers then notified deputies on the scene with the Montgomery Police Department that the female victim had just entered the Montgomery General Hospital with severe lacerations to her head and was covered in blood. The victim told officers that her boyfriend had hit her, choked her until she lost consciousness, struck her in the head with a wrench, soaked her in alcohol, and attempted to set her on fire. She was able to escape through a window. When deputies tried to place the suspect under arrest, he resisted, and a short struggle ensued.

James L Craig Jr, 36, of Cannelton, was charged with the felony offense of Unlawful Wounding and the misdemeanor offenses of Domestic Battery and Obstructing. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Comments / 6

Jeremy Steines
2d ago

They cant add some charges? Attempted murder? Kidnapping? Surely he broke more laws....attempted arson? Something. smh

Reply
5
Related
People

Minn. Murder Suspect Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend and Set Her on Fire at Work, Calling Her a 'Witch'

A Minnesota mother of three was stabbed and set on fire at her workplace — and police say that her ex-boyfriend is responsible for her death. Authorities tell the Twin Cities Pioneer Press that 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was at her job as a receiving specialist at a warehouse on Tuesday when her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Morris Simmons, stabbed her multiple times and set her on fire.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAZ

Man arrested, accused of choking woman

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man took off when sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic fight Monday evening. When they arrived at the home in Danese, Fayette County deputies say they were met outside by a victim whose neck was visibly red. The woman told deputies she had...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, WV
City
Cannelton, WV
City
Man, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with murder for an alleged assault that resulted in death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A Parkersburg man is being charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another man, leading to his death over the weekend according to Parkersburg Police Department reports newsandsentinel. Derek Burton Taylor, 38, was arraigned on the murder charge of Cory Friend, 30, on Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court. Taylor admitted to hitting […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Alcohol#Mental Breakdown#Domestic Violence#Mental Hygiene#Domestic Battery
WSAZ

Man arrested in shooting Sunday

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 4/3/2022. Deputies have arrested Brett Peters in connection to the shooting in Alum Creek Sunday. Peters was arrested after deputies found him and the victim, Lacy Harrison inside the home at the 600 block of Childress Rd. According the criminal complaint, Harrison has been shot in the left side of her face and she had extensive internal injuries to her head.
ALUM CREEK, WV
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Three Girls Reported Missing

Portsmouth Police responded to multiple reports of runaway kids. The first child’s family reported her missing at 8:12 pm. The girl’s family said she got into an altercation with her grandmother and younger sister and ran away. Two units searched the area and located the girl in Mound...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Looking For Man Accused Of Setting Girlfriend’s Home On Fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a man who they say intentionally set his girlfriend’s house on fire. The fire happened Saturday at a home on Moore Avenue in Knoxville. Neighbors said they saw big flames shooting from the house. And now, only piles of burnt wood are left. Two cats died, and everything is scorched inside. (Story continues below the tweet) ARSON IN KNOXVILLE: Pittsburgh police are searching for Matthew Trapuzzano. According to the criminal complaint, they say he intentionally set his girlfriend’s home on fire. Sadly, two cats died. I’ll have the full story on @KDKA at noon and this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teen allegedly murders family; Tried as an adult

A West Virginia teen accused of killing four family members will be tried as an adult. The ruling involving 17-year-old Gavin Smith by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard on Tuesday means he could get a longer sentence if convicted of first-degree murder. Smith was 16 and his girlfriend was 17 when they were […]
ELKVIEW, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy