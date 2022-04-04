Man arrested after choking girlfriend, soaking her in alcohol, and trying to set her on fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Cannelton man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

In the morning hours of April 3, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a possible Mental Hygiene in Cannelton. Upon arrival, the caller informed the deputies that his son was having a “mental breakdown” and may have injured his girlfriend. Deputies could not locate a female victim, and the male suspect was being uncooperative.

Officers then notified deputies on the scene with the Montgomery Police Department that the female victim had just entered the Montgomery General Hospital with severe lacerations to her head and was covered in blood. The victim told officers that her boyfriend had hit her, choked her until she lost consciousness, struck her in the head with a wrench, soaked her in alcohol, and attempted to set her on fire. She was able to escape through a window. When deputies tried to place the suspect under arrest, he resisted, and a short struggle ensued.

James L Craig Jr, 36, of Cannelton, was charged with the felony offense of Unlawful Wounding and the misdemeanor offenses of Domestic Battery and Obstructing. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.