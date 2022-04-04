ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Killing Eve’ season 4 episode 6 review: Taking a big step towards moving on

Following a heavy flashback centric episode with a dramatic cliffhanger, Killing Eve stays in the present. We find out if Villanelle survives her brutal attack while the paths of the various forces trying to confront the Twelve begin to converge. Tonight’s episode is effective in its character development and...

Related
spoilertv.com

Killing Eve - Don’t Get Eaten - Review: Treading Water

A final season motivates most shows to elevate or accelerate their storytelling, holding nothing back as the timer runs out. Killing Eve on the other hand appears content to go out with a whimper instead of a bang. While the season premiere managed to pique our interest in characters we had not seen in a long while, the second episode “Don’t Get Eaten,” quickly becomes mired in mostly uninspired and repetitive storylines.
TV SERIES
wmagazine.com

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4 Fashion Recap: Back to Business

We never thought we’d say this when it comes to Eve, but Villanelle who? Killing Eve season 4 episode 4 begins and ends with what we’d been hoping for between Eve and Villanelle, except instead of the latter, it’s Hélène. She’s prowling the stage of the theater that her father bought her as a child simply because she loved it so much wearing striped Chloé track pants, stilettos, and another casual knit top that would look dowdy on anyone else, doing her best to hide how impressed she is with Eve for tracking down the elusive Twelve member named Lars Meyer. (By cozying up to his wife, who happens to be Hélène’s ex, no less). “On the subject of exes, I hear you’ve had a busy night,” Hélène says, alluding to Villanelle. “You got her arrested, wow—I’m impressed.” (And maybe a tad turned on?) She grasps Eve’s hand—yup, the one she burned by holding it down on a stove the last time Eve proposed teaming up—and challenges her to a race to tracking down Lars.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Killing Eve' Season 4 Sees 2 Characters Unexpectedly Team in New Episode

Killing Eve served up plenty of surprises in its latest episode. Returning to BBC America Sunday night, the new episode ended with an unexpected but utterly delightful team-up that has the potential to take down The Twelve, the organization that has remained all but a mystery throughout the course of the show. [Warning: This post contains spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 4, "It's Agony and I'm Ravenous."]
TV SERIES
Android Central

How to watch Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 3 online from anywhere

After an interminable two-year break, Killing Eve is back for one final ride, and we have all the information you need to watch Killing Eve season 4 from anywhere. Episodes are airing each Sunday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on BBC America, and subscribers can watch new episodes as they come out or even stream them one week early on AMC Plus. Don't have access to either service? Fear not, the global streaming guide below will tell you everything you need to know to watch all of the show's final moments, no matter where you are.
TV SERIES
