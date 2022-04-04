ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

7 police officers hospitalized after pursuit

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sydney Reynolds
MONROE, Conn. ( WTNH ) – A wanted woman trying to evade police hit seven police cruisers and eventually crashed into a pole in Connecticut.

Hannah Casperson, 25, of Brookfield has been wanted by the Wolcott Police Department for allegedly assisting her boyfriend in the vandalization of 41 vehicles . While her boyfriend, Thomas Crawford, was caught by police, Casperson fled in a white Hummer. Police had been on the lookout ever since.

Hannah Casperson. (Photo courtesy Wolcott Police)

Sunday morning around 8:43 a.m., police received a tip about Casperson’s location. Waterbury police arrived at the location and found Casperson’s car with her inside. They attempted to make contact with her as she sat in the driver’s seat, but she decided to evade, they said.

Casperson reportedly accelerated her car, smashing a police cruiser and hitting another before driving onto the interstate.

Multiple police officers chased after her in their vehicles.

Casperson eventually lost control of her car during the chase and hit a telephone pole.

Taking into account the locations provided by police, she drove between 22 to 28 miles before crashing into the pole.

The Monroe Police Chief said seven police cruisers were hit during the chase. Seven officers from the Waterbury Police Department were transported to the hospital for treatment, where they were all listed in stable condition.

Casperson was transported to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for her injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Casperson has multiple outstanding warrants and additional charges pending.

This is not Casperson’s first run-in with the law. She previously pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in Southbury and failed to appear in court. According to the Connecticut court system, Casperson is in the middle of serving 18 months of probation due to her first crime.

