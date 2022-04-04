Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq chairperson shares how to be supportive on Ramadan
By Jeremy Wall
KIMT
3 days ago
ROCHESTER, Minn.- Beginning this weekend, Muslims in our area and across the world are observing Ramadan, a month long holiday where they fast from sunrise until sunset. From now until May 2 they'll go most of day without food or drinks even water. "Ramadan is actually the name of...
Ramadan is the holy month of fasting, prayer and reflection for millions of Muslims worldwide. It is also one of the five pillars of Islam, which are core principles and practices that Muslims follow. Muslims fast every day during Ramadan, from sunrise to sunset. Even if you're still practicing a bit of social distancing, Muslims can still use this time to connect with their faith and loved ones.
