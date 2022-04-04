ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Transcripts: Frontstretch - Denny Hamlin; Pit Road - Kevin Harvick

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago

Denny, that is about the most pumped up I have ever seen you. Where did you come from?. DENNY HAMLIN: Yeah, just great strategy there. Just drove as hard as I could. Just so proud of this whole FedEx Camry team, man, just never giving up. There was no...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “While the result might not show it, I feel like today was one of the best races so far this season where our No. 42 Camaro ZL1 had speed. Even though we had to start deep in the field, I was able to steadily move forward and battle for a spot inside the top-15 in the opening stage. Our ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet fought a loose in, tight in the middle and loose off handling condition, but small air pressure adjustments helped the overall balance. Pit strategy was all over the board which caught us a lap down. We fought our way to be in the free pass position to get back on the lead lap, but it was taken from us when we were called for being involved in the accident. That could have opened the door for us to move back through the field, because I thought our car was good enough to do so. This Petty GMS team will keep battling though and we’ll shift our focus to Martinsville under the lights."
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Burton Finishes 18th at Richmond

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team came away from Sunday’s 400-lapper at Richmond Raceway with an 18th-place finish and a confidence boost as they work their way through Burton’s – and crew chief Brian Wilson’s – rookie seasons. Burton lined up 17th...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview - 04.06.22

It’s time to go short-track racing under the lights for the first time this season as NASCAR heads to the track affectionally known as the ‘paperclip,’ Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS| NCWTS. Busch and Toyota turn 500… Kyle Busch will become the...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Buescher Earns Career-Best Finish at Richmond

When it comes to on track success, it’s no secret that Chris Buescher and Richmond Raceway haven’t gotten along well in the past. Sunday a new leaf was seemingly turned as the 29-year-old from Prosper, TX, battled in and out of the top-10 throughout much of the 400 lap event.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mobil
Speedway Digest

Ankrum Closing on Career-High Mark at Martinsville

Above The Cut … Tyler Ankrum enters the first short track race of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season at Martinsville Speedway in playoff contention for the first time since 2020. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro climbed above the provisional cut line after a seventh-place finish in the most recent event at Circuit of the Americas. Ankrum has two playoff appearances to his credit in his young career and has positioned the No. 16 team inside the top-10 for the first time in four races this season.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Going For Third Truck Series Win of 2022 at Martinsville

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150 – WHAT IS IT ABOUT MARTINSVILLE THAT SUITS YOUR STYLE? “I feel like Martinsville is probably, if not the biggest rhythm track that we go to, and I feel like ever since I was a little kid on short tracks and that’s really at the end of the day what it is, they’ve just suited me. I really enjoy going to those places. The racing is always hectic, but it’s always a thrill of a finish and fortunately I’ve been on the good side of those recently. Hopefully, we can continue that wave.”
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch - No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Martinsville Preview

Owner-driver Kyle Busch gets behind the wheel of the No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro Thursday night at Martinsville for his third of five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts in 2022. Busch opened up the season with a runner-up finish at Las Vegas and in the series’ last event scored a third-place result despite dominating the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Tex. ‘Rowdy’ led 31 of 46 laps total and found himself in control of the race before two late-race cautions would force the field to group back together. On the second overtime restart, Alex Bowman and Stewart Friesen both overdrove the entry to Turn 11 slamming into Busch and opening a hole for Zane Smith to take the late lead. After being forced off track, Busch tried to battle his way back up to the front over the final lap and a half but would ultimately bring home a third-place finish.
MARTINSVILLE, TX
Speedway Digest

Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. HAMLIN AT MARTINSVILLE: Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in wins (five), top-10 finishes (22), laps led (1,987) and average finish (10.2) at Martinsville Speedway. Additionally, the Virginia native ranks second in top-five finishes (16) and pole awards (four). He claimed his first victory at the .526-mile oval in 2008 before winning three consecutive races at the track from October 2009 to October 2010. His most recent Martinsville win came in March 2015. Last season, Hamlin led at least 100 laps in both Martinsville races including the spring race where he led a race-high 276 laps. In the fall race, Hamlin found his way to the front late in the event before being spun out of the lead with less than 10 laps remaining.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Martinsville Advance

● The season’s first short-track swing continues under the lights for Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), who will join their NASCAR Cup Series competitors for Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The swing commenced last Sunday on the .75-mile Richmond (Va.) Raceway oval and concludes Easter Sunday night with the second annual dirt race on the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway high-banked, half-mile oval.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Martinsville Speedway

Hailie Deegan makes her 28th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start this Thursday as she lines up under the bright lights of Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The fifth race of the NCWTS season marks Deegan's second career start at Martinsville. The Temecula, CA native brought home a top-20 performance in her first appearance at "The Paperclip."
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT MARTINSVILLE: Martin Truex Jr. has won three of the past five NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, including the track’s spring race the past two seasons. Overall, the New Jersey native has posted nine top-five finishes, 15 top-10s, 1,016 laps led and one pole award in 32 career starts at the .526-mile oval. He claimed his first Martinsville victory in dominant fashion back in October 2019 by leading a track-record 464 laps on the way to a playoff win. The next year, he led the final 131 laps to score his second win at the track. Last April, Truex passed teammate Denny Hamlin late in the race and led the final 20 laps to win for a third time.
MARTINSVILLE, MO
Speedway Digest

Chris Buescher | Martinsville I Advance

Practice – Friday, April 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. Qualifying – Friday, April 8 at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. Race – Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. ADVANCE NOTES.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Weekend Preview: Martinsville Speedway

There are seven different race winners in the seven-week-old NASCAR Cup Series season and plenty of reason to believe that trend of 2022 first timers continues in Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Last week for...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Purdy Continues Steady Climb Entering Martinsville

Keep Climbing … Chase Purdy has been steadily climbing the standings in each of his three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts this season. The driver of the No. 61 BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has gained 22 positions in the championship standings to move into a tie for 18th in the past three events. The Meridian, Miss. driver looks to continue his climb up the standings on Thursday evening at Martinsville Speedway, the site of his Camping World Trucks debut in 2018.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy