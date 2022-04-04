ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Governor Visits Slovakia & Israel

Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn economic development mission to central Europe and the...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Holcomb leading Indiana delegation to Slovakia and Israel this month

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also is heading to Israel shortly after Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch returns next week from her trade mission to the Jewish state. The Republican chief executive announced Friday he first is traveling to Slovakia on March 27 and then will visit Israel, returning to Indiana on April 2.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
The Week

63 Republicans vote against House resolution affirming support for NATO and its 'democratic principles'

The House on Thursday evening passed a nonbinding resolution reaffirming its "unequivocal support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as an alliance founded on democratic principles," and calling on President Biden "to use the voice and vote of the United States to establish a Center for Democratic Resilience within NATO headquarters," to underscore the alliance's "support for shared democratic values and committed to enhancing NATO's capacity to strengthen democratic institutions within NATO member, partner, and aspirant countries."
FOREIGN POLICY
WSFA

Governor Kay Ivey makes a visit to the City of Ozark

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Ozark was visited by Governor Kay Ivey Friday, who spoke on the importance of small businesses in our state. “I will be the champion for companies like this any day of the week.”. Governor Ivey’s message was strong, as she showed her support...
OZARK, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia#Israel#Governor#Central Europe
SFGate

Israel to host top Arab diplomats during Blinken's visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Friday it would host the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit early next week, in what would be the latest in a flurry of high-level meetings held across the Middle East. The...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Iowa

This week Forbes released their annual report of all the billionaires in the world. There are currently 2,688 billionaires around the world. Of those, only one lives in the great state of Iowa.So let's take a look at the Iowa billionaire.
IOWA STATE
Nevada Current

U.S. House panel grills oil executives at hearing on soaring gas prices

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Democrats blamed the oil industry, Republicans blamed President Joe Biden and oil executives blamed global market forces at a U.S. House hearing Wednesday on how to reverse a dramatic increase in gas prices. Over nearly six hours, members of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations and executives from six oil companies […] The post U.S. House panel grills oil executives at hearing on soaring gas prices appeared first on Nevada Current.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy