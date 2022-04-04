Governor Visits Slovakia & Israel

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also is heading to Israel shortly after Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch returns next week from her trade mission to the Jewish state. The Republican chief executive announced Friday he first is traveling to Slovakia on March 27 and then will visit Israel, returning to Indiana on April 2.
This is the Russian commander accused of orchestrating heinous war crimes in Bucha. Lieutenant Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov has been branded the ‘Butcher of Bucha’ over the mass slaughter of civilians in the Kyiv commuter town. Ukrainian intelligence indicates that he commands the 64th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade, involved...
Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia is on the verge of attacking NATO territory after a deadly Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian training center roughly 10 miles from the border with Poland, a NATO member.
The House on Thursday evening passed a nonbinding resolution reaffirming its "unequivocal support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as an alliance founded on democratic principles," and calling on President Biden "to use the voice and vote of the United States to establish a Center for Democratic Resilience within NATO headquarters," to underscore the alliance's "support for shared democratic values and committed to enhancing NATO's capacity to strengthen democratic institutions within NATO member, partner, and aspirant countries."
On April 4, the Senate approved a pandemic response package worth $10 billion with the hopes of getting a head start on cases surging as warmer months approach. What does the package mean and what's in it?. Article continues below advertisement. The pandemic response package is mainly focused on COVID-19...
The horrific images and stories of Russian torture, executions, rape, and other atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine, have prompted new sanctions from Western nations and calls for war crimes prosecutions. Pope Francis on Wednesday kissed a battered Ukrainian flag "from that martyred city Bucha," fount of "testimony of new atrocities" and...
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Ozark was visited by Governor Kay Ivey Friday, who spoke on the importance of small businesses in our state. “I will be the champion for companies like this any day of the week.”. Governor Ivey’s message was strong, as she showed her support...
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Friday it would host the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit early next week, in what would be the latest in a flurry of high-level meetings held across the Middle East. The...
Missouri House Bill 1462 headed to the Senate allowing concealed firearms on public transit.Maxim Potkin/Unsplash. Missouri House Bill 1462 passed 101- 40 yesterday, allowing people with legally concealed firearms on public transit and in places of worship.
In the decade since U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist served as Florida’s governor, the state has become one of the most popular destinations for Puerto Ricans moving to the U.S. mainland, approaching and at points surpassing New York. After Hurricane Maria battered the island in 2017, Florida saw a surge in new residents.
WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The top U.S. diplomat for Near Eastern affairs on Thursday said that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss Israel’s role as mediator between Russia and Ukraine during his visit over the weekend. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Yael...
This week Forbes released their annual report of all the billionaires in the world. There are currently 2,688 billionaires around the world. Of those, only one lives in the great state of Iowa.So let's take a look at the Iowa billionaire.
UNITED NATIONS, April 6 (Reuters) - Russia has warned countries at the United Nations that a yes vote or abstention on a U.S. push to suspend Moscow from the Human Rights Council will be viewed as an "unfriendly gesture" with consequences for bilateral ties, according to a note seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Democrats blamed the oil industry, Republicans blamed President Joe Biden and oil executives blamed global market forces at a U.S. House hearing Wednesday on how to reverse a dramatic increase in gas prices. Over nearly six hours, members of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations and executives from six oil companies […]
