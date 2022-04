After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Wheeler School’s famous Clothing Sale is back! An annual New England tradition that has been going on for more than 70 years, the event runs Friday, April 8 from 10AM-8PM, Saturday, April 9, from 9AM-3PM, in Wheeler School’s Madden Gymnasium at 407 Brook Street (between Angell and Meeting Streets) on the East Side of Providence. Admission is free and open to the public!

