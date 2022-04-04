ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets wait to see when Scherzer pitches; deGrom ‘frustrated’

By BILL WHITEHEAD Associated Press
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IfZtd_0eyO2u1C00
New York Mets picther Max Scherzer pitches in the third inning of a spring training game against the Miami Marlins earlier this month in Jupiter, Fla. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — While the New York Mets wait to see when Max Scherzer will pitch, fellow ace Jacob deGrom admitted to being blindsided by the diagnosis that he won’t throw for a while.

“I’m really frustrated,” deGrom said Sunday, two days after an MRI revealed a stress reaction and inflammation around his right shoulder blade.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner is shut down from tossing for up to four weeks. Factoring in recovery and ramp-up time, he likely could miss at least two months before returning to the Mets’ rotation.

Scherzer’s status, meanwhile, is still uncertain as opening day Thursday in Washington against the Nationals approaches.

The 37-year-old Scherzer revealed Saturday that he had a tight right hamstring, an injury he has battled throughout his career.

Manager Buck Showalter said the team will soon get an indication of when the three-time Cy Young Award winner will be available.

“We’ll have a pretty good idea on Tuesday when Max is scheduled to throw a side,” Showalter said before an 8-4 win over Miami. “Once we go there, we’ll have a pretty good idea what direction we’re going.”

Showalter said Scherzer could “conceivably” get the opening-day nod against his former Nationals teammates, but sounded like he would pass over him instead.

“That’s still being debated by other people,” Showalter said. “I know where I would pitch him. I told you I’m not going to disrupt the whole rotation if there’s a bump here or there. If there’s a double-bump, you have to think about some things.”

The organization doesn’t want to break up the back three starters — Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker — leading to speculation that Tylor Megill or David Peterson could start the first game.

Megill threw a bullpen Sunday and was unsure and equally unfazed about Thursday’s possibility.

“I’m just as clueless as you guys are right now,” said the right-handed Megill, who was 4-6 with a 4.52 ERA in 18 starts last year. “(Opening day) is just another game, another start. Treat it as that.”

The only certainty among starters who won’t throw the Mets’ first pitch of 2022 is deGrom.

In his first media appearance since Friday’s diagnosis, deGrom said he didn’t anticipate the news.

“I came into camp feeling really good. Felt like my elbow and shoulder were in a good spot,” he said. “The stress reaction in the bone was definitely something I was not expecting.”

DeGrom went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts last season. After pitching on July 7, an elbow injury sidelined him for the rest of the year.

The 33-year-old deGrom appeared back in top form over two spring starts: five innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and striking out 10 without issuing a walk.

Prepping for his next start, the trouble started.

“I threw a bullpen and felt good,” he said. “I went to play catch and felt a little something in my shoulder. Honestly, I was expecting to hear ’take a couple days off and you’ll be ready to go,’” he said. “I was really caught off-guard and really frustrated.”

The four-time All-Star reiterated he intended to exercise his contract’s opt-out clause at the season’s end.

NOTES: The Mets exchanged relievers with the New York Yankees, trading RHP Miguel Castro to the AL club for LHP Joely Rodriguez. “We were looking for a trade partner and oddly enough it was across town,” Mets GM Billy Eppler said” … RHPs Carrasco and Walker are scheduled for the final two spring training starts in West Palm Beach on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for next weekend’s games in Washington.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
Times Leader

No announcements on Judge extension as opening day nears

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and general manager Brian Cashman had no update Monday on a contract extension for the slugger with a potential deadline looming later this week. There was some confusion about the situation after new YES Network analyst Carlos Beltran suggested during...
MLB
Times Leader

Tommy Davis, 2-time NL batting champion with Dodgers, dies

LOS ANGELES — Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 83. He died Sunday night in Phoenix, the Dodgers announced Monday without providing a cause. They were informed of his death by his daughter, Morgana.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy