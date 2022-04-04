ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow team up for grand Grammys 2022 performance

By Rhian Daly
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X and Jack Harlow teamed up for a grand performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3). The rappers recreated their recent collaboration ‘Industry Baby’ on the MGM Grand stage, where Lil Nas X and his backing dancers dressed in glittering marching band...

