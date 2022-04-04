ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Hundreds evacuated from No. 7 train after it struck debris in East River tunnel

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbjbY_0eyO1s9700

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A train on the No. 7 line struck metal debris in the East River Tunnel as it headed toward Manhattan on Sunday evening, officials said.

The train hit the debris around 5:15 p.m., according to authorities. There were no reports of injuries. The incident caused some smoke.

Service was disrupted as officials dealt with the situation. Debris needed to be removed from the tracks near Grand Central. Service resumed with extensive delays around 9 p.m.

No passengers were reported on tracks, but around 750 passengers were evacuated on a second train, officials said. The incident was under control by 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

2 killed, 3 injured in Newark crash involving stolen car

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A Long Island man was one of two victims killed in a crash in Newark involving a stolen car, officials said. A stolen Dodge Charger was speeding when it hit an Acura at the intersection of West Runyon and Elizabeth Avenue in Newark at 4:35 a.m. Thursday, according to the Essex […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Hundreds of 7 Train Riders Stranded in Tunnel to Manhattan for Hours

A 7 train making its way into Manhattan became stuck, stranding about 750 passengers Sunday afternoon for roughly two hours, this after it hit some sort of metal object, the MTA said. According to the transportation agency, the train came in contact with a metal object in the Steinway tube,...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
SFGate

1 injured after freight train derails east of Los Angeles

COLTON, Calif. (AP) — A Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber derailed in Southern California on Monday, sending 13 rail cars and three locomotives off the tracks. The derailment occurred around 7:30 a.m. near Colton, in San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles, according to Union Pacific. A contractor...
COLTON, CA
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East River#Grand Central#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

2 robbers attack man inside Manhattan store, steal $400, police say

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two robbers attacked a man before stealing cash inside a store in Chinatown, police said Wednesday. One of the two men told the 59-year-old victim he had a gun and demanded money from him inside a store along Division Street around 4:50 p.m. on Mar. 14, according to officials. When the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Bed in NYC Apartment: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said. Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Mom who confronted Adams on toddler mask rules fired from NYC job

CITY HALL (PIX11) — A mom who confronted Mayor Eric Adams on Monday over the city’s mask rules for toddlers was fired from her job working for New York’s Law Department, though that decision had already been in the works, officials said. Daniela Jampel interrupted a press conference on NYC supporting LGBTQ visibility. Jampel, according […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man gropes 11-year-old girl on Queens street: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for a man who groped a young girl on a Queens street, according to the NYPD. The suspect approached the 11-year-old girl in the vicinity of 43rd Avenue and 97th Place and grabbed her butt, police said. The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman steals cash from 79-year-old inside Queens restaurant, police say

NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A woman stole cash from a man inside a restaurant in Queens Monday, according to police. Around 10:51 a.m., a woman asked the 79-year-old victim inside a restaurant along Junction Boulevard near 37th Street if he had any change to spare, authorities said. When the man took out his wallet […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy