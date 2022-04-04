ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash on US 60

By Kasey Brammell
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE — A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. 60 near the Loop 101 ramp. Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 9

stagleap07
3d ago

AZ streets are dangerous for motorcyclists I know I've ridden here for years people drive like crazy in our streets are lawless

Reply
8
Baloo
3d ago

It’s so risky riding a motorcycle. Too many die…..motorists are busy on their phones and visiting with the their passengers. Rip dear. 😢😢😢😢

Reply(1)
5
KING2aWelfareQUeEEn
3d ago

hahaha motorcyclist are too busy telling everyone to watch out for motorcycles and then they don't watch out for cars lol. motorcycles do not belong on automobile occupied Road spaces.

Reply
4
Related
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Accidents
State
Arizona State
Tempe, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Accidents
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
Amy L. Young

As Florence, AZ prison closes, we look at The Trunk Murderess, one of its most infamous residents

Governor Doug Ducey announced the closure of Arizona State Prison Complex—Florence in his 2020 State of the State address. More recently, it was decided that 2,000 inmates would move to a privately-owned prison in Eloy. The prison’s famous past inmates were surely not part of that conversation, but as this shift takes place, it seems timely to focus on one of them: Winnie Ruth Judd, aka The Trunk Murderess.
FLORENCE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Arizona Dot#Arizonadot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
12 News

2 men dead after car crash in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two men died Thursday night after a two-vehicle car crash near Thomas Road and 87th Avenue in West Phoenix. Phoenix police said Aaron Griffon, 40, died after his car was hit by a pickup that had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic at about 9:30 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson Monday, April 4. Arizona DPS said the crash happened around 8 a.m. near Houghton Road. The woman, who has not been identified, was a passenger in a vehicle that lost control and rolled over.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

18-year-old woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said the call came in at about 2 a.m., sending officers to the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, which is between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road. When police arrived, they learned several cars had left the scene. Video showed a police department command vehicle and several evidence markers on the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Box truck hits car, motorist killed on US 60

PHOENIX — Authorities say a Penske box truck caused a multi-vehicle collision Monday morning on the U.S. 60 that killed a motorist. The truck hit a Toyota passenger vehicle near 163rd Avenue, causing the car to swerve into the median, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly collision in Phoenix between pedestrian and vehicle on SR-101

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal collision southbound near SR-101 and Grand Avenue in Phoenix. The southbound ramp from Grand Avenue is closed. An unknown-aged woman was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries to an area hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy