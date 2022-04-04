ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Saweetie switched one daring look for an even more show-stopping gown on the Grammys red carpet

By Gabi Stevenson
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVl6B_0eyO1Qct00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46tSt6_0eyO1Qct00
Saweetie wore two stunning gowns on the 2022 Grammys red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

  • Saweetie stunned at the 2022 Grammy Awards with back-to-back looks on the red carpet.
  • The first was a two-piece Valentino ensemble that was made in one week.
  • The second was an Oscar de la Renta look that was turned around in three days.

Saweetie stunned on the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with back-to-back looks by major designers.

The rapper started the night with a two-piece ensemble by Valentino with matching evening gloves. She finished the look with a diamond choker and bracelet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYsZo_0eyO1Qct00
Saweetie in Valentino on the 2022 Grammys red carpet.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

She later changed into a plunging Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured a half-crystal bodice. The dress was a high-low style that allowed her to show off her legs.

According to E!'s live coverage of the red carpet, the Valentino look was turned around in a week, while the Oscar de la Renta gown came together in just three days.

Representatives for Saweetie did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HcXj_0eyO1Qct00
Saweetie in Oscar de la Renta at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Saweetie is nominated for best new artist at this year's Grammys, as well as best rap song for her song "Best Friend" with Doja Cat. Although these are her first Grammy nominations, Saweetie won a BET Hip Hop Award for hustler of the year in 2021 and was nominated for best hip-hop video for "Best Friend" at the same ceremony.

The rapper held back tears on the red carpet as she spoke about her success with Laverne Cox on the red carpet on Sunday.

"Girl, don't make me cry," Saweetie said to Cox, according to People . "Don't make me cry! Yes, [I imagined I'd find success] but I didn't know it would happen this quick."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Critics' Choice Awards: Best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Boy oh boy, what a weekend. Last night we were blessed with not one but TWO different red carpets. First up was the BAFTAs, which brought with it a whole load of stunning celebrity fashion moments. Then, BAM! The 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards kicked off. What a time to be alive.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

"This is Not A Costume" — Tiffany Haddish Checks Reporter About Her Evening Gown

“I’m not wearing a costume, I’m wearing Dolce & Gabana,” Haddish tells reporter. We were excited to see many of our favorite celebs attend the red carpet this year, and the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet was jam-packed with mostly hits and very few misses. The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar celebration, in addition to the amazing red carpet event, was equally as spectacular, with stunning gowns and suits that turned heads.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Saweetie
HollywoodLife

Lynda Carter, 70, Stuns As She Goes Barefoot On Red Carpet — Photos

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award. No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Have To See Lady Gaga's Black Bustier Dress For The Film Critics Circle Awards—It's Chic Yet Super Sexy!

If we had to single out one celeb who never fails to pull out all the stops when it comes to style, it’s Lady Gaga. The 35-year-old Oscar-winner slayed in one showstopping look after another during her press circuit for House of Gucci and with awards season in full swing, the star hasn’t stopped dressing to the nines. And when we saw the gorgeous black bustier dress she recently wore in NYC, we were totally stunned!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Lady Gaga's Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

Watch: Lady Gaga GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2019 Grammys. Put your hands up, make 'em touch for Lady Gaga. The singer stepped out to the 2022 Grammys at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 in a head-turning custom Armani Privé dress. She accessorized her ensemble with gorgeous Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Gowns#Grammy Nominations#The Recording Academy#Cbs
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars have always been one of the biggest fashion nights of the year, with many red carpet looks remaining in the cultural lexicon since the annual awards show started nearly a century ago. Many of the best Oscars red carpet dresses were worn by actresses who went on to pick up their own awards in a moment that merged their achievement with a standout fashion moment. This has been seen many times over the decades, including in 2002 when Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Blake Lively Was A Total Knock Out In A Body-Hugging Cut-Out Dress On The Red Carpet—We’re Speechless!

From shimmering bralettes at Fashion Week to sexy high-slit gowns on the red carpet, Blake Lively‘s style has been on a roll lately— and she’s not stopping anytime soon!. The Gossip Girl icon arrived at the 2022 Gem Awards in New York City last week wearing a show-stopping skintight black dress from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2021 collection. A major highlight of her all-black ensemble and dress was its sultry plunging neckline and ab-baring cut-out, which helped flaunt her svelte, toned and incredible figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Gown At Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Rihanna’s baby bump was on full display on Oscars night. The singer continued to show off her growing belly in a sheer gown at Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont. Rihanna’s maternity fashion reign continues. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer dazzled in a sheer gown at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. The top portion of the dress was completely sheer, save for the bandeau bra Rihanna had on. Rihanna continued to bare her bump in another sensational outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
NFL
Insider

Insider

350K+
Followers
25K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy