Saweetie switched one daring look for an even more show-stopping gown on the Grammys red carpet

Saweetie wore two stunning gowns on the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Saweetie stunned at the 2022 Grammy Awards with back-to-back looks on the red carpet.

The first was a two-piece Valentino ensemble that was made in one week.

The second was an Oscar de la Renta look that was turned around in three days.

Saweetie stunned on the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with back-to-back looks by major designers.

The rapper started the night with a two-piece ensemble by Valentino with matching evening gloves. She finished the look with a diamond choker and bracelet.

Saweetie in Valentino on the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

She later changed into a plunging Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured a half-crystal bodice. The dress was a high-low style that allowed her to show off her legs.

According to E!'s live coverage of the red carpet, the Valentino look was turned around in a week, while the Oscar de la Renta gown came together in just three days.

Representatives for Saweetie did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Saweetie in Oscar de la Renta at the 2022 Grammy Awards. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Saweetie is nominated for best new artist at this year's Grammys, as well as best rap song for her song "Best Friend" with Doja Cat. Although these are her first Grammy nominations, Saweetie won a BET Hip Hop Award for hustler of the year in 2021 and was nominated for best hip-hop video for "Best Friend" at the same ceremony.

The rapper held back tears on the red carpet as she spoke about her success with Laverne Cox on the red carpet on Sunday.

"Girl, don't make me cry," Saweetie said to Cox, according to People . "Don't make me cry! Yes, [I imagined I'd find success] but I didn't know it would happen this quick."