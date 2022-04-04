ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks hand Magic sixth straight loss with road win

Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to post his first career triple-double, RJ Barrett scored 27 points and the New York Knicks stopped a two-game losing streak with a 118-88 win over the host Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

New York, which won on the road for the fourth straight time, played its second straight game without Julius Randle. The All-Star power forward remained out due to a sore right quadricep tendon, but the Knicks (35-44) easily sent the Magic to their sixth consecutive loss.

Quickley scored 20 points, 13 in the first half, on 8-for-19 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Obi Toppin cleared eight rebounds and tied his career-high with 20 points and Alec Burks finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Mitchell Robinson controlled the post with 12 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. New York recorded eight blocks and outrebounded the Magic 56-40.

Burks scored 12 third-quarter points as the Knicks outscored Orlando 37-15 for a 94-62 lead. New York made 12 of its first 13 field goals during the period after the Knicks ended the first half on a 13-2 run en route to a 57-47 advantage.

The Knicks finished 15-for-44 from 3-point range. New York made a franchise-record 24 threes in its only other visit to the Amway Center this season on Oct. 22.

Moe Wagner (nine rebounds) scored 18 points to pace five players in double figures for Orlando (20-59), which trailed by as many as 35 points. Ignas Brazdeikis scored 13 points in his first career NBA start, Mo Bamba had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross each added 11 points in reserve roles.

Orlando’s Franz Wagner (left ankle sprain) was ruled out for the first time during his successful rookie season after starting each of the Magic’s opening 78 games. The 6-foot-10 Wagner, who is averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, was injured during the opening minute of Friday’s home loss to Toronto.

Magic starting guard Cole Anthony played less than three minutes after aggravating his sprained left big toe. The former North Carolina Tar Heel missed his only shot attempt before being replaced at the 9:22 mark by Devin Cannady.

Orlando also played without Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist), Jalen Suggs (ankle) and Admiral Schofield (knee).

–Field Level Media

