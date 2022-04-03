ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Terry Wallis, Arkansas man who woke up after nearly 2 decades in a coma, dies at 57

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Terry Wayne Wallis, the Arkansas man who spent 19 years in a coma before regaining awareness and speaking in 2003, has died, according to an obituary . He was 57.

Wallis was in an automobile accident in his home state with a friend in July 1984, six weeks after his daughter, Amber, was born, according to the obituary in Roller Funeral Homes. The car plunged into a creek, and the two weren't found until the next day, underneath a bridge, The Associated Press reported in 2003 . Wallis' friend died, and Wallis was put into a coma. The accident had left him a quadriplegic.

Wallis remained in the coma for 19 years, until June 12, 2003, when he said "Mom," his first word since he was comatose.

After regaining awareness, Wallis slowly was able to say "anything he wants to say," according to Stone County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center social director Alesha Badgley. The media and medical attention that surrounded Wallis afterward resulted in him being named "The Man Who Slept for 19 Years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46frVu_0eyO1KZl00
Terry Wallis was in a coma for 19 years; when he regained awareness, his first word was "Mom." BRIAN CHILSON, AP

The obituary said Wallis' mother, Angilee, and other family "cared for him relentlessly during his coma and afterward." Family brought him home on alternate weekends for years because doctors believed it would help his awakening period. He still thought it was 1984 when he regained awareness. His mother died in 2018.

The obituary said Wallis enjoyed eating "anything at any time and loved drinking Pepsi." He died March 29 in Big Flat, Arkansas.

"Terry was a great teaser and loved to tease his sister. His wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family," the obituary read.

Wallis is survived by his father, siblings, daughter and three grandchildren.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Terry Wallis, Arkansas man who woke up after nearly 2 decades in a coma, dies at 57

Comments / 76

Ashamed Republican
3d ago

See you in Valhalla Terry. You died fighting a battle that was all your own. We'll drink some beer together. You can tell me your story.

Reply
24
Howard Huggins
2d ago

What a Sad, then Happy then Sad again story for this man but I hope he has finally found Peace in Heaven.RIP, Sir, and my condolences to your Family.

Reply
13
Patricia Street
2d ago

you are an amazing story you got to see important people and now you are with your mom rest in peace

Reply
17
Related
NBC News

Man who spent 19 years in a coma before regaining awareness dies at 57

Terry Wayne Wallis, the man who spent 19 years in a coma before regaining awareness in 2003 has died, according to an obituary. He was 57. Wallis, of Big Flat, Arkansas, was in a car accident in 1984, which put him in a coma six weeks after the birth of his daughter, according to the obituary published by Roller Funeral Homes.
OBITUARIES
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr's wife, Mary Jane Thomas, dead

Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country music star Hank Williams Jr., has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. Thomas was transported from Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa in Jupiter, Florida, to a local hospital around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the area’s police department told Fox News Digital. Reports about her death differ about Thomas' age. She was in her late 50s or early 60s.
JUPITER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Wallis
Q92

Woman Gives Her 12-Day Old Baby to Stranger in Corpus Christi

Over the weekend in Corpus Christi, Claudia Canales was driving down Commanche Street and noticed a woman walking holding a baby. As reported by KRIS-TV in Corpus Canales thought the woman looked lost and confused, so she pulled her car up to the woman. It was at that point, the woman asked her to take the 12-day old baby with her and she did!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Coma#Woke#Roller Funeral Homes#The Associated Press#Stone County Nursing#Rehabilitation Center#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy