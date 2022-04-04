ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Justin & Hailey Bieber’s Grammy 2022 Looks: You May Now Copy Your Wife

By Olivia Marcus
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

As far as North American royalty goes, Justin and Hailey Bieber are at the top of the unofficial royal status list. Justin Bieber brings the voice and Hailey Bieber sets the next biggest fashion trends—a dynamite duo for the 64th annual Grammy Awards red carpet. As predicted, Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Grammys 2022 looks are top-notch.

Before we get into the looks, let’s talk about Mr. Bieber’s Grammy nominations this year. The two-time Grammy Award winner is nominated for eight awards this year for his album Justice which includes three of the biggest categories: Album, Record and Song of the Year (with both individual nominations going to his song Peaches). Justin Bieber has been nominated for an outstanding 22 Grammy awards throughout his career but has yet to snag trophies for the big three. This could be a game-changing night for Mr. Bieber. No matter the outcome, at least he looks great.

He may get his peaches out in Georgia and his weed from California, but tonight he got his look from Hailey Bieber’s closet? The singer wore a full Balenciaga look which included an oversized grey blazer with matching suit pants, a casual ribbed white tank top and tiny sunglasses. The look is shockingly similar to the off-duty model uniform Mrs. Bieber has coined. I guess couples really do start to look alike! Justin Bieber did set his look apart with a fuschia beanie and chain hanging from his belt. Most notably, he wore massive croc-style (yes, you read that right) shoes with metal detailing on the toe.

While the couple certainly didn’t match in the traditional sense, it’s nice to think that Justin Bieber was inspired by his wife. The pair looks as if they are dressed to attend two completely different events on the red carpet and yet, it somehow works.

Now there was no question that Hailey Bieber would bring her A game to the Grammys red carpet. Just last week the model wore a stunning ruched dress by Saint Laurent to the Vanity Fair Oscar’s after-party. The look was simpler than many of her previous red carpet looks and based on her outfit for the Grammys, I’d say she is heading in a more minimalist direction overall.

Hailey Bieber wore an incredibly chic and simple strapless Saint Laurent dress to the Grammys. The dress’ ivory color immediately makes me reminisce of the iconic Bieber wedding. She paired the understated dress with a layered diamond necklace and drop earrings. To complete the look, she pulled her newly-brunette hair into a long loose braid down the center of her back. Hailey Bieber’s Grammys attire works for the red carpet and yet would also look appropriate for an evening on the beach—she really knows how to make a look classic and versatile. Overall, she looks effortlessly perfect.

If music’s biggest night hasn’t quite quenched your thirst for Justin and Hailey Bieber content, I highly recommend deep diving into Hailey Bieber’s fashion evolution since coupling up with Justin Bieber here . I’ll be eagerly awaiting Mr. Bieber’s next hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0eyO1Jh200

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
StyleCaster
StyleCaster

45K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

27M+

Views

Follow StyleCaster and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber & Bella Hadid Are Already Wearing These 5 Spring Trends

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends. If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Hailey Bieber have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it.  Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Chris Rock Shaded Will Smith After He Slapped Him at the Oscars—See His Diss About Will’s Movie

Click here to read the full article. The slap heard around the world. Chris Rock shaded Will Smith after he slapped him at the Oscars 2022 for his joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head. Chris and Will went viral at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, after the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum slapped the stand-up comedian for a joke he made about his wife’s hair. The moment started when Chris took the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and joked that Jada—who has alopecia, a disorder that causes hair loss—looked like G.I. Jane, Demi Moore’s...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kate Middleton's Body-Hugging Pink Dress—We Did A Double Take!

Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Lady Gaga
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Strapless Dress#Fashion Trends#Justin Hailey Bieber#North American#Justice
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Selena Gomez Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans In New Instagram Video: 'Look At Her Now'

There’s no question that Selena Gomez, 29, is a radiantly natural beauty, as seen in an Instagram video uploaded by her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo. The Only Murders in the Building star is seen posing au naturel in the very beginning of the clip, and then the camera quickly jumps to footage of her full makeup look for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on February 27th.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy