Sophie Skelton Dishes on Who Gets the ‘Most Drunk’ Out of the Entire ‘Outlander’ Cast

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThaRL_0eyO1Hva00

After six seasons together, Sophie Skelton knows the Outlander cast pretty well. Maybe a little too well.

Skelton —a cast member on the Starz series Outlander —is featured in StyleCaster’s March 2022 issue, The Comeback Issue . In her interview, Skelton opened up about playing her character Brianna Fraser for the last few years and what it’s meant to navigate stardom as a main subject of the dedicated Outlander fandom. For the most part, Skelton can’t get enough of the fans who have been “super supportive” of her career throughout the years.

But in a world of droughtlanders, there’s also plenty of time for fans to drum up their own hot takes. During her interview, Skelton took a beat to address an unfortunately common double standard at play, expressing how her character Bree hasn’t always emerged as the most likable in the face of, well, the patriarchy. “It’s so interesting to see people watch the show who love Jamie and excuse everything that Jamie does, but if Brianna does the same thing, it’s like, ‘Wow, what a naughty girl,'” she said, referring to her on-screen dad Jamie Fraser, played by Outlander’s own Sam Heughan.

Speaking of whom: In a game of Outlander cast superlatives for Stylecaster, Skelton joked about a somewhat naughty habit that Heughan suffers from himself. We’ll let you figure that one out in the clip. After all, it’s not nearly as jaw-dropping as the story Skelton shares about the cast member who “threw up” all over Heughan’s rug once. And no, his Sassenach Whisky was not involved. Or was it?

Check out the video above for Sophie Skelton’s Outlander superlatives game with StyleCaster to find out. You can read her full interview in StyleCaster’s Comeback Issue here .

Outlander Season 6 is available to stream on Starz . New episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. Find out how to watch Outlander for free here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0eyO1Hva00

Comments / 0

