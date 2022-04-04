These Grammys 2022 Memes Are More Entertaining Than the Show Itself

Click here to read the full article.

Come for the music, stay for the tweets. The best Grammy memes of 2022 prove that what happens on the internet is just as entertaining as what happens on television (and sometimes more.)

The 64th annual Grammy Awards were held on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award show, hosted by Trevor Noah , is the second Grammys since the current health crisis. The first post-pandemic Grammys, which was also hosted by Noah, was held outside at the Los Angeles Convention Center in March 2021. The 2022 Grammys also marks the first time the award show has been hosted in Las Vegas. The Grammys have been historically held in New York City or Los Angeles, though there have been two ceremonies in Chicago, Illinois.

The Grammys , which were originally known as the Gramophone Awards, started in 1959 as a way to honor artists and executives in the music industry in the same way that movies and television have the Oscars and the Emmys. The first award show was held on May 4, 1959, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, as well as the Park Sheraton Hotel in New York City. However, it wasn’t until later that year, at the second Grammy awards, that the show was televised for the first time. Its first live telecast was with the 13th Grammys in 1971.

Since the Grammys started more than 60 years ago, thousands of artists have received the coveted award: a gold-plated, gilded gramophone trophy made of zinc alloy. Though there are more than 80 categories across more than 25 fields and music genres, the Grammys are best known for their “General Field” categories (also known as the Big Four categories): Album of the Year; Record of the Year; Song of the Year; and Best New Artist. “Artists will often see a boost in album sales and streaming numbers after taking home a Grammy in what’s called a ‘Grammy bump,’ but the size of the bump often correlates with how many awards are collected and when in the ceremony the wins occur,” Billboard reported in 2022 of the significant of the Grammys. “Generally, primetime award wins and showstopping performances during the main telecast will yield bigger gains.”

But back to the memes: Read on for the best Grammys memes of 2022 and the funniest reactions and tweets to the award show and all the wild stars who attended it.

Best Grammys Memes 2022

When are the Grammys 2022?

The Grammys 2022 air on Sunday, April 3, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus .

Who is the Grammys 2022 host?

The Grammys 2022 host is comedian and Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, who also hosted the Grammys in 2021. In an interview with Las Vegas Magazine before the 2022 Grammys, Noah revealed how he thinks the 2022 award show will be different from past ceremonies. “I can’t wait to share the electricity of the night with 15,000 people live. It’s going to be energizing and so insane. We’ve spent two years as a society kept away from each other, and as we move back to normal these types of moments are a great way to celebrate,” he said. He also discussed how Las Vegas, where the Grammys will film, will add to the Grammys telecast. “Vegas seems like the perfect fit for the Grammys. Everyone goes to Vegas to party and enjoy the best performers in the world, and now on one night everyone shares the same stage. It’s going to feel special,” he said.

Who are the Grammys 2022 performers?

The Grammys 2022 performers at the main show include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lady Gaga. See below for a full list of Grammys 2022 performers at the pre-show and main show.

Grammys 2022 Pre-Show Performers

Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon , Kalani Pe’a , John Popper , The Isaacs

Jimmie Allen

Ledisi

Mon Laferte

Allison Russell

Curtis Stewart

Grammys 2022 Main Show Performers

Silk Sonic

Jon Batiste

Brothers Osborne

BTS

Brandi Carlile

Billie Eilish

Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Zegler

H.E.R.

Justin Bieber, Giveon, Daniel Caesar

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

Nas

Olivia Rodrigo

Chris Stapleton

Aymée Nuviola, Maverick City Music, Billy Strings

John Legend

Carrie Underwood

J Balvin, Maria Becerra

Who are the Grammys 2022 nominees?

Jon Batiste had the most nominations at the Grammys 2022 with 11 nominations, including Record of the Year for “Freedom” and Album of the Year for We Are . Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. had the second most nominations with eight nominations each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo had the third most with seven nominations each. See below for the Grammys 2022 nominees in the Big Four categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Record of the Year Grammys 2022 Nominees

“ I S till Have Faith in You ” – ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“ I Get a Kick Out of You ” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“ Peaches ” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“ Right on Time ” – Brandi Carlile

“ Kiss Me More ” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“ Happier Than Ever ” – Billie Eilish

“ Montero (Call Me by Your Name) ” – Lil Nas X

“ Drivers License ” – Olivia Rodrigo

“ Leave the Door Open ” – Silk Sonic

Album of the Year Grammys 2022 Nominees

We Are – Jon Batiste

– Jon Batiste Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

– Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Justice – Justin Bieber

– Justin Bieber Planet Her – Doja Cat

– Doja Cat Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

– Billie Eilish Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

– H.E.R. Montero – Lil Nas X

– Lil Nas X Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

– Olivia Rodrigo Evermore – Taylor Swift

– Taylor Swift Donda – Kanye West

Song of the Year Grammys 2022 Nominees

“ Bad Habits ” – Ed Sheeran

“ A Beautiful Noise ” – Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

“ Fight for You ” – H.E.R.

“ Happier Than Ever ” – Billie Eilish

“ Kiss Me More ” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“ Leave the Door Open ” – Silk Sonic

“ Montero (Call Me by Your Name) ” – Lil Nas X

“ Peaches ” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“ Right on Tim e ” – Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist Grammys 2022 Nominees

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Where are the Grammys 2022?

The Grammys 2022 will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 64th Academy Awards air on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here’s how to watch them for free .

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.