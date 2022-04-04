ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Grammys 2022 Memes Are More Entertaining Than the Show Itself

By Jason Pham
 3 days ago
Come for the music, stay for the tweets. The best Grammy memes of 2022 prove that what happens on the internet is just as entertaining as what happens on television (and sometimes more.)

The 64th annual Grammy Awards were held on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award show, hosted by Trevor Noah , is the second Grammys since the current health crisis. The first post-pandemic Grammys, which was also hosted by Noah, was held outside at the Los Angeles Convention Center in March 2021. The 2022 Grammys also marks the first time the award show has been hosted in Las Vegas. The Grammys have been historically held in New York City or Los Angeles, though there have been two ceremonies in Chicago, Illinois.

The Grammys , which were originally known as the Gramophone Awards, started in 1959 as a way to honor artists and executives in the music industry in the same way that movies and television have the Oscars and the Emmys. The first award show was held on May 4, 1959, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, as well as the Park Sheraton Hotel in New York City. However, it wasn’t until later that year, at the second Grammy awards, that the show was televised for the first time. Its first live telecast was with the 13th Grammys in 1971.



Since the Grammys started more than 60 years ago, thousands of artists have received the coveted award: a gold-plated, gilded gramophone trophy made of zinc alloy. Though there are more than 80 categories across more than 25 fields and music genres, the Grammys are best known for their “General Field” categories (also known as the Big Four categories): Album of the Year; Record of the Year; Song of the Year; and Best New Artist. “Artists will often see a boost in album sales and streaming numbers after taking home a Grammy in what’s called a ‘Grammy bump,’ but the size of the bump often correlates with how many awards are collected and when in the ceremony the wins occur,” Billboard reported in 2022 of the significant of the Grammys. “Generally, primetime award wins and showstopping performances during the main telecast will yield bigger gains.”

But back to the memes: Read on for the best Grammys memes of 2022 and the funniest reactions and tweets to the award show and all the wild stars who attended it.

Best Grammys Memes 2022

When are the Grammys 2022?

The Grammys 2022 air on Sunday, April 3, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus .

Who is the Grammys 2022 host?

The Grammys 2022 host is comedian and Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, who also hosted the Grammys in 2021. In an interview with Las Vegas Magazine before the 2022 Grammys, Noah revealed how he thinks the 2022 award show will be different from past ceremonies. “I can’t wait to share the electricity of the night with 15,000 people live. It’s going to be energizing and so insane. We’ve spent two years as a society kept away from each other, and as we move back to normal these types of moments are a great way to celebrate,” he said. He also discussed how Las Vegas, where the Grammys will film, will add to the Grammys telecast. “Vegas seems like the perfect fit for the Grammys. Everyone goes to Vegas to party and enjoy the best performers in the world, and now on one night everyone shares the same stage. It’s going to feel special,” he said.

Who are the Grammys 2022 performers?

The Grammys 2022 performers at the main show include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lady Gaga. See below for a full list of Grammys 2022 performers at the pre-show and main show.

Grammys 2022 Pre-Show Performers

  • Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon , Kalani Pe’a , John Popper , The Isaacs
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Ledisi
  • Mon Laferte
  • Allison Russell
  • Curtis Stewart

Grammys 2022 Main Show Performers

  • Silk Sonic
  • Jon Batiste
  • Brothers Osborne
  • BTS
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Billie Eilish
  • Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Zegler
  • H.E.R.
  • Justin Bieber, Giveon, Daniel Caesar
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
  • Nas
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Aymée Nuviola, Maverick City Music, Billy Strings
  • John Legend
  • Carrie Underwood
  • J Balvin, Maria Becerra

Who are the Grammys 2022 nominees?

Jon Batiste had the most nominations at the Grammys 2022 with 11 nominations, including Record of the Year for “Freedom” and Album of the Year for We Are . Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. had the second most nominations with eight nominations each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo had the third most with seven nominations each. See below for the Grammys 2022 nominees in the Big Four categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Record of the Year Grammys 2022 Nominees

  • “ I S till Have Faith in You ” – ABBA
  • “Freedom” – Jon Batiste
  • “ I Get a Kick Out of You ” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
  • “ Peaches ” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
  • “ Right on Time ” – Brandi Carlile
  • “ Kiss Me More ” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
  • “ Happier Than Ever ” – Billie Eilish
  • “ Montero (Call Me by Your Name) ” – Lil Nas X
  • “ Drivers License ” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “ Leave the Door Open ” – Silk Sonic

Album of the Year Grammys 2022 Nominees

  • We Are – Jon Batiste
  • Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
  • Justice – Justin Bieber
  • Planet Her – Doja Cat
  • Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
  • Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
  • Montero – Lil Nas X
  • Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
  • Evermore – Taylor Swift
  • Donda – Kanye West

Song of the Year Grammys 2022 Nominees

  • “ Bad Habits ” – Ed Sheeran
  • “ A Beautiful Noise ” – Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
  • “Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “ Fight for You ” – H.E.R.
  • “ Happier Than Ever ” – Billie Eilish
  • “ Kiss Me More ” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
  • “ Leave the Door Open ” – Silk Sonic
  • “ Montero (Call Me by Your Name) ” – Lil Nas X
  • “ Peaches ” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
  • “ Right on Tim e ” – Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist Grammys 2022 Nominees

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • Finneas
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid Laroi
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

Where are the Grammys 2022?

The Grammys 2022 will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 64th Academy Awards air on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here’s how to watch them for free .



Watch the Grammys 2022 $0+


Buy Now

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Chris Rock Just Revealed If He’s Spoken to Will Smith Amid Reports Their Feud Is ‘Over’

Click here to read the full article. People still have plenty of questions about Chris Rock and Will Smith’s feud after the King Richard actor issued an apology to the comedian for smacking him across the face at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Among them is whether or not the pair have even officially spoken after the incident—and now, Rock is letting us know the truth. The Everybody Hates Chris creator made his return to stand-up in Boston, MA, on March 30, 2022, marking his first time back on stage since Smith slapped him at the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a joke about...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Jada Was Seen Laughing After Will Slapped Chris in This Newly Surfaced Video

Click here to read the full article. Laughing it off? New footage circulating across social media appears to show Jada Pinkett Smith laughing at Chris Rock after Will Smith slapped him onstage at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. In the clip, which has been steadily making the rounds on TikTok and beyond, the Red Table Talk host, 50, can be seen seemingly rocking forward with laughter as her husband, 53, walked back to his seat after smacking Rock across the face for making a joke about her closely shorn hair. “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” the comedian, 57, said...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Closes Out the Grammys Red Carpet in Armani Privé

Lady Gaga has made an elegant return to the Grammys. The superstar walked the red carpet just before the awards show began, literally shutting it down in a gorgeous custom gown by Giorgio Armani Privé. Styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, the black silk column gown was one-shouldered with a white train that flared out behind her skirt. She also wore a diamond and morganite necklace, and diamond earrings, by Tiffany & Co.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Lady Gaga Delivers a Glamorous, Emotional Grammys Performance of Jazz Standards After Tony Bennett Introduction

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga took the stage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, performing “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” from her album “Love for Sale,” which she recorded with long-time friend and duet partner Tony Bennett. Bennett offered a videotaped introduction for his duet partner, offering a simple and sincere, “Hi everyone, please welcome Lady Gaga!” Gaga then brought the house down with a high-energy rendition of “Love for Sale,” with a big band arrangement of the Cole Porter standard. Gaga, glam in a mint strapless gown adorned with a large bow,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Grammys 2022: Every Epic Moment You Didn't See on TV

Watch: Grammys 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Doja Cat, Biebers & More!. E! News is taking you behind the scenes of music's biggest night. The 2022 Grammys kicked off with a bang on Sunday, April 3 thanks to hilarious host Trevor Noah and show-stopping performances by BTS, Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, Ben Platt, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Rachel Zegler and more.
MUSIC
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Grammys 2022: Complete list of nominees and winners

After a three-month delay caused by the Omicron surge, the 64th Grammy Awards are set to take place Sunday night. The show is moving from its usual home in Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Trevor Noah, who hosted the ceremony in 2021, will return to host once again this year. Jon Batiste scored the most nominations with 11. Batiste is up for both Record of the Year and Album of the Year along with multiple nominations for his work on the animated film "Soul." Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. all scored eight nominations of...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
Variety

Was 1992 the Worst Grammys Ever?

Click here to read the full article. Anyone who feels the Grammy Awards can be stodgy today might want to consider how far the show has come since the 1990s. Not only was it an utterly abysmal time for fashion — The hair! The shoulder pads! The big, stiff suits! — but the music industry was riding the CD boom, which took profits to hitherto-unimagined heights and made hubris balloon even faster: The titans of the industry thought, as they often do, “We have made it, we’ll just keep doing exactly the same thing over and over and the masses will give...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly Are Dating—Here’s a Look Back at His Past Relationships

Click here to read the full article. Since news broke about Trevor Noah‘s girlfriend, Minka Kelly, fans have been fascinated about their relationship and who he’s dated in the past. Noah, who is the host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, hasn’t talked a lot about his romantic life over the years, but in an interview with Citizen.co in 2016, he got candid about why he still feels in love even if he’s not in a relationship. “I realize that if I love myself and I have friends that love me and family that loves me. I exist in a constant...
CELEBRITIES
