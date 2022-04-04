ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Killing Eve' Sees Several Major Character Deaths in New Episode

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKilling Eve is nearing the end of its epic four-season run on BBC America, and it is adding several more names to the roster of dead characters. By the time the end credits rolled on Sunday's latest episode, "Oh Goodie, I'm The Winner," three more characters were dead, all by the...

