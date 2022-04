The new Netflix true crime hit Bad Vegan follows the downfall one of NYC's most beloved eateries. The docuseries shows how Sarma Melngailis, owner of the vegan restaurant Pure Food and Wine and the related raw-vegan-products brand One Lucky Duck, met and married Anthony Strangis, a scammer who Melngailis alleges coerced her into stealing money from her own business and later going on the run from authorities. The duo were ultimately charged with transferring more than $1.6 million from the restaurant into personal accounts.

