STUDENTS INVITED TO SHARE HOW STORIES OF HOLOCAUST RESILIENCY AND STRENGTH INSPIRE DURING TROUBLED TIMES. JEFFERSONVILLE, VT (March 11, 2022) — Inspiration from the strength and courage demonstrated by many survivors of the Holocaust has given hope to many young students in the past year, a story they are being asked to describe in a competitive contest organized by the Vermont Holocaust Memorial (VTHM). VTHM is the State’s sole voice for advocating Holocaust education as a means of transmitting tragic lessons of the Holocaust to combat antisemitism and intolerance.

