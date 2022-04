Brad Keselowski will appeal his 100-point penalty Thursday, and it is a process that many view as an uphill battle. Over the past three years, there have been 11 appeals resulting in seven penalties upheld, two penalties modified and two rescinded. That percentage of "success" is much better than in previous years, as many teams don’t bother with what they think is a futile process.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO