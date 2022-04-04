ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah family fleeing Ukraine reunited after separation at border

By Sarah Murphy
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GKUxS_0eyNzdGM00

UPDATE: State Sen. Mike McKell said Monday night that Anna has been released and is with her husband and daughter in San Diego.

"She was released about 30 minutes ago after being held 5 days with ZERO contact with her family," McKell tweeted.

Original story continues below.

__________

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Utah family was separated after they fled Ukraine and tried to cross the California-Mexico border.

“It’s just disappointing that we get here and she’s treated like an absolute criminal,” said husband Brad Harrison. “It’s not fair what they’ve done.”

Brad’s wife, Anna, is a Ukrainian citizen. Anna and her daughter Sofiya were in Ukraine when Russia first attacked.

“It was really sad. I didn’t know what was happening,” said Sofiya.

They said they came to the United States for safety, thinking they would meet up with Brad. But on the border in Chula Vista, California, Sofiya — who is a U.S. citizen — got through. Anna was stopped.

“I was pretty sad. I was crying,” said Sofiya. “I just couldn’t believe you could do that. I thought they would just let her go and we could go.”

The Harrisons and their attorney say they have been denied contact with Anna for three days and they do not know where she is.

Their attorney says she spoke with border patrol workers and they would not let her see or speak to Aanna.

“I’ve walked every line that they’ve wanted me to walk and they’re not allowing us access to her,” said immigration attorney Mari Alvarado Tsosie. “This is not acceptable.”

WATCH: Ukrainian refugees describe new life with Utah host family

The news has reached Utah leaders.

“I am upset, the family is upset,” said Utah State Senator Mike McKell. “You’ve got somebody who literally just escaped the Russians and is now being treated like a criminal in the United States.”

Officials say they’re working to get Anna back to her family.

“Let Anna out. Let’s get her here in Utah,” said Senator McKell. “She should not be in custody; She’s been through far too much.”

Brad and Sofiya say they’ll continue to hope for a reunion.

“I want her to be with me, I want her to be with my dad, I want her to be with our family,” said Sofiya.

“I am just hoping for a call from her or someone to give us an update,” said Brad.

Comments / 6

Blade
3d ago

They should have just walked across the border through the Rio Grande like all the Illegals do.

Reply
6
Related
ABC 15 News

Body of kidnapped US teen recovered in Mexico

A San Diego mother says the body of her teenage son has been recovered in Tijuana, Mexico nearly two years after he was kidnapped. In May of 2020, photos show 19-year-old Miguel Rendon after he crossed into Tijuana to see his mother, who was living there at the time. More than two weeks later, his mother, Emma Medrano Gallardo says he returned to Mexico to visit his girlfriend and surprise his mother.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were in good health, brother reveals

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland had been healthy and happy prior to their death, their brother says.Cal Ammouri, 60, told The Independent he last spoke to his sisters a few weeks before they travelled to Switzerland on 3 February, and there was no indication they were about to end their lives.He said he had been kept in the dark by US Consular services about the cause of death.“Nobody else really knows the specifics,” he told The Independent.Lila Ammouri, 54, a palliative care doctor, and Ms Frazier, 49, a registered nurse, flew from...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
State
California State
State
Utah State
People

Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'

Sally Field is calling out the legislators in states like Texas and Florida for instituting "criminal" bans on abortions. Field had an abortion herself at age 17, but because it was 1964 — nine years before the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortions in the U.S. — she had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the procedure, she wrote in her 2018 memoir In Pieces.
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Harrison
Person
Anna Harrison
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Us Border Patrol#Russia#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy