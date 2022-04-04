ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Three injured in south Tulsa house fire

By Amanda Slee
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKmBY_0eyNzacB00

Three people were injured with burns when a house caught fire on South Harvard Avenue between 71st and 81st around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

First responders had that stretch of road shut down for a few hours as they worked the fire.

The Tulsa Fire Department said two of the victims were treated on the scene and one was taken to a local hospital.

Fire officials said the blaze reached twenty to thirty feet in the air at its peak and could be seen from up to two blocks away.

Once crews arrived on the scene the flames were under control in around fifteen minutes.

The fire department had four trucks on the scene with nearly forty firefighters as well as EMSA and police.

The District Chief, Bill Feeler, told 2 News, “it’s one of those deals you’re middle of the day, you’ve got victims possibly inside, you’ve got heavy fire, you’ve got exposure issues. So we got to make sure we have enough crew here. It’s always easier to send them home if we don’t need them versus call them later and have the fire get out of control.”

Feeler said the fire started in the back corner of the home.

The house next door had some exterior siding melt but no frame or interior damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Man shot at while driving in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say around 11 p.m. Sunday someone shot at a man while he was driving in south Tulsa. The man said he was leaving a Sinclair gas station and was being followed by a black sedan with two men inside. A man from the passenger...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
State
Maryland State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#The Tulsa Fire Department#Emsa#Broken Arrow#Facebook Maryland
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy