Three injured in south Tulsa house fire

Three people were injured with burns when a house caught fire on South Harvard Avenue between 71st and 81st around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

First responders had that stretch of road shut down for a few hours as they worked the fire.

The Tulsa Fire Department said two of the victims were treated on the scene and one was taken to a local hospital.

Fire officials said the blaze reached twenty to thirty feet in the air at its peak and could be seen from up to two blocks away.

Once crews arrived on the scene the flames were under control in around fifteen minutes.

The fire department had four trucks on the scene with nearly forty firefighters as well as EMSA and police.

The District Chief, Bill Feeler, told 2 News, “it’s one of those deals you’re middle of the day, you’ve got victims possibly inside, you’ve got heavy fire, you’ve got exposure issues. So we got to make sure we have enough crew here. It’s always easier to send them home if we don’t need them versus call them later and have the fire get out of control.”

Feeler said the fire started in the back corner of the home.

The house next door had some exterior siding melt but no frame or interior damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

