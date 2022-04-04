ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Peaky Blinders’ Series Finale Recap: Twists, Turns & A Prophecy Come True

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the series finale of Peaky Blinders …: Before it debuts on Netflix on June 10 in the U.S. and other markets, period gangster epic Peaky Blinders ‘ sixth and final season concluded with a feature-length episode on BBC One in the UK tonight. Created by Steven Knight , who cautioned me before the finale to “expect the unexpected,” Peaky went out in top and twisty form with operatic and Godfather -esque flourishes. Since debuting in 2013, and gaining a rabid global fanbase, the Shelby family is meeting its end as a TV series, however, Knight has confirmed that a movie is going to happen — and given how the finale played out, there is still much to explore.

So, how did this iteration wrap things up for Tommy Shelby ( Cillian Murphy ) and the rest of the Birmingham crew? Throughout this season, we’ve been reminded of the words of Aunt Polly (the late Helen McCrory) who told Tommy in Season 5, “There will be a war. And one of you will die. But which one I cannot tell.” That refrain was revisited again tonight, and after a bit of bait-and-switch, it did come to pass — though not as we had been led to believe based on certain earlier revelations this season.

The episode kicks off with cousin Michael Gray (Finn Cole) being released from Norfolk Prison in Boston, where Tommy had him sent in the season opener. And again, Michael swears, “I will take revenge on Tommy Shelby” whom he blames for Aunt Polly’s death at the end of Season 5.

We cut to Tommy’s wife Lizzie (Natasha O’Keeffe) weeping in the bedroom of their recently deceased daughter Ruby. Tommy announces he is headed back to Miquelon Island to collect $5 million that is owed for an opium shipment. Lizzie tells Tommy she is leaving him and declares, “You are cursed, Tommy… A curse never to be lifted.”

In fact, Tommy is beginning to put his affairs in order at the Shelby Company Limited in response to having been diagnosed with a fatal cerebral tuberculoma a few episodes earlier. No one else is aware of the diagnosis, until Arthur (Paul Anderson) discovers the x-rays and flaps them in Tommy’s face, “I know, brother, I know.”

Tommy tells his sibling and WWI comrade, “We’ve been dead a long time; at least now I’ll have a certificate… All them bullets that missed.” It’s an emotional scene as Tommy admonishes Arthur to keep the news to himself: “I don’t want anyone who may or may not love me to see me crawl or go insane or helpless. By the time people know the truth, I will be gone.” Arthur is finally clean from opium, not having been able to even sit up for several of the season’s earlier episodes, and grabs onto his brother in a long embrace. Says Tommy, “I’m still fucking here. We have work to do.”

Tommy’s illegitimate son Duke (Conrad Khan) is meanwhile being indoctrinated into the family. The gang all gathers at the Garrison pub including younger brother Finn (Harry Kirton) who has had some dodgy dealings with bookie Billy (Emmett Scanlan), who’s also in attendance. We’ve been waiting for the hammer to drop on Billy and that’s coming soon. Tommy tells those assembled he has a job for them at family manse Arrow House including removing information about people that “has more value than gold,” bodies that need to be dug up and expensive French wines that should be drunk. “It will be like a farewell party.” Asks the egregious Billy, “Will there be girls?”

Cut to Boston and the fabulous art-deco pad where Gina (Anya Taylor-Joy) has been reunited with husband Michael. Ever-steely, she informs him that Arthur will be having dinner at the Garrison on Sunday night, “Maybe our people could drive by and shoot Arthur through the glass.” Michael appears reticent since “this business is between me and Tommy,” but Gina insists, “Arthur has to die too… Deep down, Arthur and Tommy want to be dead anyway. On Sunday, we’ll just give them what they want.”

Back to Tommy, sitting in a darkened House of Parliament when Diana Mitford (Amber Anderson) struts in and suggests they “fuck on the benches.” Tommy: “I’ll fuck, but you’ll have to cross the floor, cause I refuse to fuck on Tory benches.” Mitford’s fiancé, fascist Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) appears from the shadows proffering a wedding invitation to Tommy. “It’s in Berlin. We’re going to get married in the presence of the Führer himself” setting up an important plot point for later on.

The action then shifts among various settings as scores are about to be settled. Michael arrives on Miquelon Island where a leather satchel containing a bomb is being gingerly loaded into a car; the Blinders crew in Birmingham head to Arrow House; Tommy is seen flashing back to Aunt Polly’s prophecy; and Arthur is at the Garrison.

At Arrow House, a showdown in the kitchen sees Duke take control and the expulsion of Finn from the family, while Billy takes a bullet to the forehead. Meanwhile, Tommy’s plane is landing on Miquelon as IRA operative Captain Swing (Charlene McKenna) and her group — who murdered Polly — are headed to the Garrison to take care of Arthur.

A game of cat-and-mouse ensues in the streets outside the pub with Arthur turning the tables on the assassins, using decoys, a machine gun and toxic smoke bombs — there’s even a nod to the Odessa Steps sequence from Battleship Potemkin . Before Arthur kills Swing, he says, “Her name was Elizabeth Gray. She was my Aunt Polly,” and he shoots her through the chest.

Back on Miquelon, Tommy and Michael are about to set off to where the opium is stored so that Tommy can collect the $5 million owed to him. When Michael jumps out of the car to retrieve his cigarettes from the bar, things don’t go according to his plan since the bomb has been switched to another car, leaving Tommy to emerge unscathed. Thank God for good ol’ Johnny Dogs (Packy Lee).

A shocked Michael tells Tommy, “You killed her.” Tommy responds, “Polly made her own choices,” to which Michael says, “No one close to you makes their own choices, we can’t escape you.” Tommy tells Michael, “Polly visits me in my dreams; she’ll visit me no more” and then shoots Michael through the eye. “I have no limitations,” says Tommy. And thus, Polly’s prophecy is realized.

Back inside the bar appears Alfie Solomons ( Tom Hardy ), sharing commentary in his trademark fashion. Tommy tells him, “You know, Alfie, so many people go to so much trouble so many times to kill me and I’m fucking dying anyway.” Alfie: “Is it the clap?” Then, “Speaking as someone who has been dead for a number of years, I can only heartily recommend it.” It’s overall a terrific exchange between the two.

Now back in Birmingham, Tommy exits Arrow House as it is stunningly blown up behind him. Next, he’s hosting an outdoor meal among gypsy caravans for the remaining members of the Peaky Blinders saying, “We’re back where we began, horses and caravans, vagabonds and thieves.” Toasting his family, he suggests Ada (Sophie Rundle) should run for office one day. Ada is still unaware of Tommy’s diagnosis and is confounded about his plans to go away “for a bit.”

Fast-forward one month, and Tommy is living in a caravan parked in a wide-open countryside. Today is the day that his coin toss determines he will put a bullet through his head. But after laying out tributes to Grace, Lizzie, Ruby, John and Polly — and uttering the series’ familiar “In the bleak midwinter” — Ruby comes to Tommy in a vision. “Did Polly send you, or am I dead already?” he asks the little girl who tells him he’s not sick. “Let the fire go out, light the fire again and get warm, and you will see that you must live.”

Tommy pulls out a charred newspaper clipping with photos from the Oswald/Mitford wedding in Berlin and recognizes Doctor Holford (Aneurin Barnard), who gave him his death sentence, amongst the party. The revelation that the diagnosis was all a scam sends him to corner the doctor on his estate. “How was the wedding in Berlin?,” Tommy asks while explaining he’s figured out all the connections. “I’m guessing that all you people decided that the only person who can kill Tommy Shelby is Tommy Shelby himself,” he tells Holford who pleads that Tommy has become a different man, one who could not kill another in cold blood. Though he’s about to do so, a bell chimes, and Tommy sighs, “Eleventh hour. Armistice. Peace at last. Peace at last” and sends a bullet into the ground.

The closing scenes take place with Lisa O’Neill’s cover of Bob Dylan’s “All The Tired Horses” on the soundtrack. Tommy, on his white steed, watches as his caravan goes up in flames.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios. Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3. Changes...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Elle Johnson To Write, Exec Produce & Showrun ‘A Soldier’s Story’ Limited Series Starring David Alan Grier

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Elle Johnson (Bosch) has been tapped to write, executive produce and serve as showrunner on A Soldier’s Story, a limited series adaptation of the award-winning A Soldier’s Play, which has been in development at Sony Pictures Television with the play’s Tony winner David Alan Grier attached to star and executive produce. Grier, who won the 2021 Tony Award for his role as Sgt. Vernon Waters in the Broadway play, will play the character’s father in the series adaptation, which spans multiple wars and several decades and centers on Sgt. Vernon Waters and the...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aneurin Barnard
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Sophie Rundle
Person
Diana Mitford
Person
Steven Knight
Person
Bob Dylan
ComicBook

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Final Episodes Trailer Might Reveal Major Spoiler

Premiering in just a month, the final episodes of Netflix's Ozark have earned a trailer to tease the drama of the series' conclusion, with the trailer itself potentially including a major spoiler for these final episodes. The gripping drama isn't known for depicting fantastical deviations from the grounded reality, so most audiences will surely witness the trailer and assume there are spoilers for a fateful run-in between two characters, though we can't entirely rule out this intentional misdirect and the possibility that one character is merely predicting the encounter. The trailer, which contains possible spoilers, can be seen below before the final episodes of Ozark premiere on Netflix on April 29th.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Ozark Season 4, Part 2 Trailer Released by Netflix Ahead of April 2022 Premiere

The last half of Ozark's final season is arriving on Netflix next month, and today, Netflix has released the first (and possibly final) full trailer to get fans hyped. The final season of the critically-acclaimed American crime thriller was split into two parts with seven episodes each, and the new trailer gives us our first look at what to expect from the final episodes.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Walking Dead Series Finale Wraps Filming — When Will It Air? And Are You Prepared for It to End?

That’s a wrap on The Walking Dead. AMC announced on Thursday that the seminal zombie series has finished filmingthe remaining episodes of its 11th and final season. “That’s a wrap. 11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up and it was an absolute blast. Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us, and what a ride it was,” star Norman Reedus tweeted.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Prophecy#Horse#Bbc One#Peakyblinders
E! News

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Can't Handle the Last Day of Filming and Neither Can We

Saying goodbye is never easy to do, especially when you've starred on a TV show for 12 years. Norman Reedus commemorated the last day of filming The Walking Dead season 11 by getting nostalgic with franchise executive producer Greg Nicotero. The longtime Walking Dead star, who plays crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon in the zombie drama, confessed he was "short-circuiting" while trying to process the last day of production.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

HBO unveils the trailer for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Jerrod Carmichael's third HBO standup special, directed by Bo Burnham, premieres April 1. Carmichael, who will host SNL for the first time on April 9 to promote the special, made his HBO standup special debut with the Spike Lee-directed Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store in 2014, followed by the Burnham-directed Jerrod Carmichael: 8 in 2017 and 2019's two-part video diary Home Videos and Sermon On The Mount.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Mayans M.C.' Battles With 'Sons of Anarchy' in Wild Season 4 Trailer

Mayans M.C. is preparing for war in season 4, placing the Mayans motorcycle club directly in conflict with SAMCRO from the show's predecessor, Sons of Anarchy. After planting seeds in the season 3 finale, the Reyes brothers and the rest of the Mayans club are choosing sides. According to Deadline,...
TV SERIES
Collider

5 Fan Theories And Predictions For 'Peaky Blinders' Season Six

Ahead of Peaky Blinders sixth season, fans of the show have been speculating and theorizing what could become of the Shelby Clan after their plan to assassinate fascist leader Oswald Mosley (Sam Clafin) was thwarted. Season five's finale left the Shelbys divided, on their heels, and surrounded by enemies. While...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NME

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ spin-off unveils premiere date

A release date has been confirmed for the forthcoming Fear The Walking Dead submarine-based spin-off. Announced early last year, Dead In The Water is set aboard the USS Pennsylvania on the night before the nuclear zombie apocalypse, with Nick Stahl returning as weapons officer Riley. Dead In The Water looks...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How FBI: Most Wanted Will 'Reinvigorate' The Task Force With Dylan McDermott's New Character After Losing Jess, According To Showrunner

FBI: Most Wanted delivered the biggest twist in show history when Jess LaCroix was killed off for actor Julian McMahon’s departure, and the Task Force is facing a whole new era with a new team leader on the way. Although details are few and far between about the newcomer, he’ll be played by Law & Order: Organized Crime actor Dylan McDermott in a very different role from his villainous Richard Wheatley on OC. Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins spoke with CinemaBlend about the arrival of McDermott’s character and what it means for the Task Force as a whole on the hit CBS series.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mike Myers’ Netflix Series ‘The Pentaverate’ Reveals Details, Premiere Date In First-Look Trailer & Photos

Click here to read the full article. Mike Myers’ six-episode Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate is playing off the number 5 from the title in a big way for its release plans. Since joining Instagram a week ago, Myers had been teasing the first trailer with images prominently featuring the number. This morning, the account posted the teaser at 5:55 PM PT, announcing that The Pentaverate will debut 5/5. The trailer reveals Jeremy Irons as the series’ narrator and provides a glimpse at the cast, Myers, who plays eight (!) roles, Jennifer Saunders, who plays two, Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi...
TV SERIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

'Peaky Blinders' fans love the look, characters of Birmingham-shot show

LONDON — When Roy Short, John Brophy and Ryan Hyland dress up as Peaky Blinders, they do it properly. Donning flat caps, three-piece suits, overcoats and pocket watches, the three emulate not only the vintage style but also the swagger of the Shelbys, the central crime family in the period drama “Peaky Blinders.”
TV SERIES
Esquire

I Think We Just Met the Next Generation of the Peaky Blinders

Nobody does meaningful staring quite like Peaky Blinders, but there was a bit of meaningful staring in the third episode of season six which made previous meaningful stares look like half-arsed glances. It almost got lost, coming just after that absolutely stonking scene between Lizzie and Ada in the Garrison....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

66K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy