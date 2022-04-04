ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Yola on Playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’: ‘It’s Important We Claim Space’

By Wilson Chapman
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmWES_0eyNzXus00

Click here to read the full article.

This June, acclaimed singer-songwriter Yola will be making her film acting debut in Baz Luhrmann’s hotly anticipated “ Elvis ” biopic. On the Grammys red carpet, Yola discussed her excitement about portraying Sister Rosetta Tharpe , the Godmother of Rock and Roll, in the film.

“It’s just the privilege I have to speak her name, and to speak on it,” Yola told Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson. “Everyone can talk about it, but the role I have is so central and mainstream and in the purview of everyone, everyone knows about it. So the privilege I get to transmit this message, of rock and roll, and the diaspora’s ownership of this genre, along with everything that it gave birth to, that gives me life.”

During her interview with Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV, Yola also talked about working with Luhrmann, calling him the “king.” According to Yola, the director made it a priority in the film to address how Black American music impacted Elvis Presley’s work, which led to the large role that Tharpe plays in the film. Yola says the film will explore how Tharpe helped invent rock and roll and discovered many influential artists, including Little Richard.

“The thing that touched me is it was [Luhrmann’s] mission to address this balance as well,” Yola said. “It wasn’t just pulling people in and making a token gesture at it, it’s profound within him. And that spoke to me, that was my motivation.”

At the Grammys, Yola was nominated for two Grammys, in the Americana album and American roots song categories. She has been outspoken about the inclusion of Black women in the country and roots genres. On the red carpet, she talked about seeing a new generation of Black female country artists come into their own, such as Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton, who she referred to as “her sister.”

“I think the important thing is nuance in our stories,” Yola said. “There’s definitely a vanguard of artists of color coming through, Black women specifically, in country and in Americana. I identify very much across a lot of space. And my record inhabits that space, including rock and roll, including soul music. So it’s very important that we are able to claim all of this space. And everything I’m doing in my life right now is about claiming that space. Including the movie I’m in.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Variety
Variety

56K+

Followers

50K+

Posts

24M+

Views

Related
Variety

Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion to Present at Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Grammy Awards have announced the roster of presenters for the big show on Sunday night: current nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actor-musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie. Previously announced Grammy performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bobby Rydell, 1960s Pop Idol and Star of ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ Dies at 79

Click here to read the full article. Bobby Rydell, the epitome of the early ’60s “teen idol,” who parlayed that fame into a starring role opposite Ann-Margret in the 1963 film “Bye Bye Birdie,” died today at age 79. The cause of death was pneumonia. His death just days away from his 80th birthday was confirmed by radio legend Jerry Blavat, Rydell’s longtime friend from the singer’s South Philadelphia stomping grounds. “Out of all the kids” from that era, Blavat said, “he had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer. He told the best stories, did the best impersonations and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Streaming Pressures Push MSNBC to Cut Back on Hard News

Click here to read the full article. One of cable’s biggest news outlets has started to fill more of its schedule with something other than traditional news coverage. MSNBC has defined itself for the past few years by using the bulk of its daytime schedule to air breaking reports from NBC News personnel on the news of the moment, then amping up analysis and progressive opinion-making in the early afternoon and evening. Now, as media companies intensify their efforts to attract audiences via streaming video, the business behind the TV home of Joe Scarborough and Nicolle Wallace is in flux. Three different...
TV & VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Watch Jon Batiste Perform “Freedom” at the 2022 Grammys

Jon Batiste took the stage at the 2022 Grammys tonight. He played a brief piano interlude while dressed in a black cape before hopping center stage, ditching the robe to reveal a sparkling suit, and performing his hit song “Freedom” from his 2021 album We Are. Batiste enlisted a full band for the set as well as backup dancers in colorful outfits. For the song’s end, they walked into the crowd and Batiste climbed atop Billie Eilish’s table while belting out the final chorus. Watch it all happen below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Mickey Guyton
The Boot

Jon Batiste’s ‘Cry’ Wins Best American Roots Song at 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste has walked away with his second win at the 2022 Grammy Awards. His track "Cry" was Best American Roots Song, just moments after winning Best American Roots Performance for the same track. "Cry" was nominated alongside Allison Russell's "Nightflyer," Yola's "Diamond Studded Shoes," Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi's...
MUSIC
theplaylist.net

Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ To Debut At This Year’s Cannes Film Festival

There’s no denying that Baz Luhrmann is going big for his new film, “Elvis.” From the over-the-top style and the “What the hell?” accent from Tom Hanks, the musical drama seems like a must-see event. And when you have such a stylish, uber-theatrical musical film, what better place to debut than at Cannes?
MOVIES
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Carpet#Directv#Black American
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Declined, But Here’s The Country Music Artists That Are In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she’s a country music artist, and wouldn’t feel right if she accepted the offer.
MUSIC
Page Six

Kanye West skips Grammys 2022 after telling Kim Kardashian he’s ‘going away’

Kanye West was a no-show at the 2022 Grammys Sunday night after being barred from performing at the awards show. Ye won two trophies, Best Rap Song for “Jail” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane,” and was nominated in three other categories, including Album of the Year for “Donda,” but opted to skip out on music’s biggest night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Smithonian

When Patsy Cline Broke Through as a Country Music Sensation

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
CELEBRITIES
CMT

64th Grammy Awards: Seven Country Music Moments You Missed

Country music’s best and brightest may not have captured any of the night’s top trophies at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, but they were in the spotlight for many of the night’s most memorable moments. “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah returned to...
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

Genre-spanning Artist Batiste Wins Four Early Grammys

The Grammy awards kicked off on Sunday with leading nominee Jon Batiste winning four trophies as the music industry rolled out the red carpet for a pandemic-delayed celebration in Las Vegas. The honors for Batiste, a multi-genre artist who went into the ceremony with 11 nominations, included best music video...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Variety

56K+
Followers
50K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy