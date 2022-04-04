ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS Channels James Bond and Flirts With Olivia Rodrigo in Grammys Performance

By Ellise Shafer
 3 days ago
BTS brought the Grammys house down on Sunday night while performing its mega-hit “Butter.”

Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling in spectacular fashion while other band members sat in the audience alongside stars like Keith Urban. V, who was also in the crowd, playfully flirted with Olivia Rodrigo, who performed right before BTS . In a blink-and-you’d-miss-it-moment, J-Hope almost slipped while making the transition from one stage to the next, but made a smooth (as butter) recovery.

The group then transitioned from super stars to super spies, ducking lights with James Bond-inspired moves.

It was announced on Tuesday that BTS member Jungkook had tested positive for COVID-19, but recovered in time for the Grammys.

The globally successful K-pop group is nominated for best pop duo/group performance for “Butter,” their chart-topping single that released in May 2021. BTS was also nominated last year in the same category for “Dynamite,” but the award went to “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Following the Grammys ceremony, BTS will be sticking around in Las Vegas for four dates on their “Permission to Dance on Stage” tour on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium.

BTS recently made a surprise pre-recorded appearance at the Oscars , celebrating their favorite Disney and Pixar movies, including “Coco” and “Aladdin.” Earlier this month, BTS’ concert film, “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul” earned $32.6 million in its opening weekend at the international box office from 3,711 cinemas in 75 markets. The movie grossed $6.84 million in North America, which was enough to crack the top five on the domestic box office charts.

